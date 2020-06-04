Telluride Town Council again took up a discussion in an effort to figure out a way to assist local businesses trying to stay afloat in an era of facemasks and social distancing as a result of public health orders intended to protect community safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, in a morning work session, town staff presented council with some options to consider that would be similar to those recently allowed on Colorado Avenue that would let restaurants and retail expand onto public right of ways.
“We’re trying to provide an array of options (for businesses),” said town project manager Lance McDonald.
Those options for restaurants included either exclusive use or communal use of public right of ways such as sidewalks, or even curbside parking spaces for service. For retail, allowing merchandise displays on sidewalks was considered. The idea of closing side streets at certain times or making them one-way was also discussed.
As McDonald noted in his memo to council, “ … the ROW (right of way), street and sidewalk widths tend to be narrower off Colorado Ave., and there is greater variation in slope and cross-slope conditions, in off-Colorado locations and responses may be unique and case-by-case as singular approaches may not be practicable.”
Among considerations was a potential loss of parking, should pedestrian traffic be diverted from sidewalks given over to dining or retail and into areas currently used for parking.
Town officials expressed concern about anticipated vehicular traffic this summer. Members of the marketing and airline travel sectors have indicated sharply decreased flight bookings and visitor projections that will pale in comparison to a typical summer normally filled with festivals, events and weddings. That will, they’ve said, result in more people driving to the county, rather than flying.
“We’re expecting heavy traffic flow,” said Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte. He also expressed concerns about emergency access should side streets be closed to vehicular traffic or refigured into one-way streets. And with Colorado Avenue becoming one-way eastbound only, Comte anticipated ancillary impacts.
“I see Willow being impacted heavily,” he told council.
Paul Ruud, the town public works director, said that his department was adaptable, but given the potential patchwork of different scenarios that might work best for each individual business, he said anything council decided should be “business-driven.” And, he said, it was difficult to see how any of these novel approaches would play out.
“Predicting the future is a really tough thing,” Ruud said. “But we are predicting a fairly busy center (of town).”
Council members Tom Watkinson and Lars Carlson each said feedback from businesses off Colorado Avenue would help guide decisions.
“Let’s hear from businesses,” Watkinson said.
Proposals to potentially make South Fir and Pine streets came with concerns from emergency services and public works.
“The Public Works and Marshals Departments have strong concerns with this approach due to impacts to the traffic flow in the surrounding neighborhoods and Colorado Avenue intersections,” McDonald’s memo explained, in relation to making South Pine Street one way.
Should South Fir Street be made one-way, there would be parking impacts.
“Pedestrian traffic along the west side of the right of way would be shifted eastward off of the existing sidewalk and be protected with crowd control fencing,” McDonald wrote. “Please note that the parking spaces adjacent to the bakery and market have very high turnover. If this approach is pursued, it is recommended the parallel parking pattern north and south of the alley be consistent so as to maintain proper alignment of the vehicular travel lane.”
Mayor DeLanie Young, referencing the anticipated increase in drive traffic this summer, wondered where all the cars would go if the number of parking spaces were reduced as a result of creating pedestrian walkways or limiting traffic to one way flow.
“I’m not keen to eliminate parking,” Young said.
Tables for the communal dining areas that have been approved for Colorado Avenue have been ordered, McDonald said, and he expected delivery by the end of the week.
“This is happening pretty quick,” he noted.
In an afternoon work session, council again took up the topic of how best to educate visitors of the county and town’s public health orders. Unified messaging has been a challenge for local governments and council members were at times heated in offering their opinions. Council ultimately discarded the idea of a booth — manned or not — and gave staff direction to erect a pair of signs along the spur in a sequence. One will display messaging on COVID-19-related information such as the mask ordinance. The other sign will direct visitors to things like parking and public restrooms.
Telluride Town Council meets weekly on Tuesdays until further notice. For more information, go to telluride-co.gov.
