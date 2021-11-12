Town Park looks a little different as we head into winter. The skatepark will remain fenced off and closed until the anticipated completion date of June 2022.
In a summer memo from the parks and recreation department, the initial prediction for the new skatepark’s completion was Fall 2021; however, that plan has recently been revised. An outreach document shared by parks and rec reflects a new timeline.
“This project is phased between Fall 2021 (late Oct. to mid-Nov.) and Spring 2022 (late March to early June),” stated the document.
According to Stephanie Jaquet, Telluride Parks, and Recreation Director, the first phase includes “construction documents, demolition, site preparation (utility relocations, layout, drainage, etc.).”
Craig Wasserman, who owns the Drop Boardshop and has been involved since the inception of the new skatepark, cites monetary restrictions and other economic blockades as the reason for the extended timeline.
“Originally, we wanted to get it done in the fall — so right now — so that it was ready to go for next spring, but as it turns out, prices and everything have increased in the last few years. The cost of doing any kind of construction project has increased because of the cost of goods, because of the cost of labor, because of the cost of housing, etc.,” said Wasserman
Instead of stopping the project altogether, or changing the design, Wasserman and town officials saw extending the timeline as the best option.
As it stands right now, between the phases, the park will remain an empty construction zone and be fenced off and closed to the public.
However, Wasserman hopes to work with parks and rec to keep the untouched portion under the covering open to the community during the winter.
“They want to make sure it is a safe nonactive construction zone, and then hopefully they will allow people to skate it during the wintertime, but right now it is closed off,” stated Wasserman
The whole process will take approximately four months. The first month has been completed, and the park should be finished in early June.
“The current project schedule works around winter conditions and high facility usage times in the summer and fall,” said Jaquet.
The second stage, which will be implemented in Spring 2022, centers around the remaining construction. This includes adding rebar, concrete, and general project completion aspects.
In June, Town Council approved $300,000 for the skatepark remodel and expansion in its 2021 budget, but this does not reflect the total amount.
“The 2021 approved project budget of $300,000, which was a placeholder ahead of the public design process, is supplemented with an additional $450,000 in 2022 to reflect the final approved design and project scope, which includes renovating and expanding the existing Town Park skatepark facility,” explained Jaquet.
The new park will join together the skatepark next to the Voodoo Art Space and the skatepark in Town Park. In June 2021, the Planet reported an affordable housing initiative would “eliminate that space.”
In the June article, Wasserman emphasized the importance of keeping aspects of the Voodoo skatepark present in the remodel.
“The stuff at Voodoo is a lot more approachable. It’s also a lot more street-focused skateboarding. The kids love that stuff, and they’re also a little less intimidated to skate there,” said Wasserman in the article.
Evergreen skateparks from Portland, OR, has been hired to handle the remodel.
According to Broughton, the old Voodoo ramps were wooden and required constant upkeep. The new park will be 100% concrete and easier to maintain.
“The schematic design, which was developed during the inclusive and collaborative public process in March-May 2021, was supported by the skateboard community and approved unanimously by the Parks and Recreation Commission in June 2021,” said Jaquet.
Since the development of the first design, more information has been released about the specificities of the new park. According to Evergreen skateparks, the expansion consists of 10,000 square feet but emphasizes that the covered bowl area will remain unchanged.
If one were to look at the site this week, between phases, this expansion is evident. An orange plastic fence reaches far and away from the bowl. This sectioned area will contain the new additions.
“The new skatepark will offer more user-friendly, well-rounded, and approachable terrain. This will allow for more progression and a more inviting skateboarding environment for novice users and advanced users,” shared Evergreen skateparks.
In addition to the expanded and blocked off future skatepark, Town Park will look slightly different on the east side. In October, town council approved temporary housing in the parking lot in front of the parks and rec office. The space will provide nine spots for recreational vehicles and requires electrical infrastructure to be installed.
Despite the eyesore these two projects might leave in Town Park throughout the winter, those close to the project believe the skatepark will be worth it in the end.
“I think it’s going to be an overall nicer space for the kids. It’s going to be a larger footprint, and everything will be located in one spot,” said Broughton, “The guys building it are pretty passionate about it, so I think people are going to be impressed when it’s done.”
Wasserman, who has been involved since the beginning of the process over two years ago, is extremely grateful for the support the skateboard community has “received from the town, Town Council, and parks and rec” and looks forward to June 2022.
