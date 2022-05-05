Since Telluride Town Council officially adopted the updated Climate Action Plan (CAP) in April, the town’s ecology commission is now focusing on what items to take action on first.
The new CAP features an implementation matrix that includes dozens of proposed initiatives that would help the town reach the overarching goals of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions generated by the Telluride community by 75 percent by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2040. The CAP also outlines five main focus areas — buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems and water, and community resilience and wellbeing.
Focusing on the landscaping industry, particularly improved irrigation efficiency and electrification of tools as outlined in the CAP, initially would be a good start, commission members agreed during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager who oversaw the CAP project, explained irrigation discussions are already in the works.
“While talking to them about irrigation efficiency, it seemed like if I can get a group on a Zoom call that we can talk about electrification of landscaping and maintenance tools, perhaps what they would be looking for. Are they already moving in that direction? Those are two things that we’re hitting the ground running on already,” she said.
Commission member Kathy Green liked the idea of concentrating on both of those landscaping initiatives.
“I think that’s a great starting point. I was a little disappointed when the state backed off on requiring electrification of outdoor maintenance equipment in certain areas. It really didn’t affect us,” she said. “But I think we should put our landscaping community on notice that we might do that faster than the state because right now we’re not preempted from doing it. They shouldn’t invest in brand new expensive gasoline items because they might not have any value in a year or two.”
According to the CAP implementation matrix, improving irrigation efficiency is considered an ongoing effort, while electrification of landscaping tools has a timeline of one-to-two years.
“Require more efficient irrigation/landscaping through development and implementation of new Landscaping Standards and Specifications. Regulate outdoor fountains and human-made water amenities to conserve water,” according to the matrix.
The electrification of tools section reads, “Update code to prohibit the use of gas-powered yard care equipment (lawn mowers, leaf-blowers, hedge and weeding tools, etc.). Offer a rebate program for electric lawn care equipment.”
Guglielmone asked the commission about a landscaping tool exchange program.
“Would the commission be open to having an exchange program for the solid-fuel burners, where somebody turns in a gas-powered weedwhacker and then we give them a new electric one? That could be a possibility,” she said.
Green likened it to the former rebate program that involved wood-burning stoves.
“If you turned in your woodstove, you got the most money in year one. Every year you waited you got less money, so that was a real incentive to jump start the program. If we have the potential for funding, I would love to see that kind of program,” she explained.
There are still some variables to consider when requiring the transition to electric, as commission member Kristen Rosenbaum noted.
“I just wanted to make one comment. I’m a little bit the devil’s advocate here. I think this is awesome, and we do need to move in the direction of electric power and offering an incentive and rebate program is great for that,” she said, adding she’s talked to people who have been using reliable gas-powered tools for years that require minimal fuel. “ … What is the energy and CO2 footprint for producing a whole new leaf blower versus using their gas-powered one for X amount longer? From a personal perspective, too, we tried using an electric power washer two different times, returned them because they literally did not work.”
Guglielmone explained there will be several discussions moving forward, both on a commission level and with those who work in the industry, about the plans, before it reaches council.
“We’ll let them know this is coming up, technology will get better and better, we hope, but what can we do to encourage this even more? That was the discussion out the gate I was envisioning,” she said.
Green agreed, adding, “We don’t want somebody to buy 10 new gas-powered pieces of equipment and then we outlaw them in three years.”
There is already one landscaping company that only uses electric equipment, commission member Jonathan Greenspan said. Any new ordinance or ordinances would only be enforced within Telluride town limits. The town’s park and recreation department would also shift to electric tools.
“I’ve been starting to have those conversations with (parks and recreation staff) as well. We’re not jumping straight over because it doesn’t make sense for a lot of reasons,” Guglielmone said.
