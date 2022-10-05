Election Day, Nov. 8, is nearing, and with it, the consideration of the ballot issues and candidates that will fill Colorado’s ballots. Of note to San Miguel County Public Health Department Director Grace Franklin is Proposition FF, which asks voters to consider providing permanent funding for school meals. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave direction to staff to draft a resolution of support that it will vote on at a future meeting.
School Meals for All, as the proposition is unofficially called, would, if approved by the state’s voters, provide permanent funding to reimburse every meal served by a participating school district, support the ability to purchase healthy and local food, include student and parent's voices in decisions around what meals are served, and ensure fair wages to front-line workers. The program will be funded by limiting state income tax deductions for people earning more than $300,000 a year, according to a flyer Franklin provided to the board.
“This November, there's going to be a ballot measure for the state of Colorado that really is aiming to make school meals available for all students regardless of their income level,” she explained during her department presentation Wednesday. “And the reason for this is that a lot of kids in Colorado don't qualify for free or reduced lunch but their families can't afford school meals. Two out of every five Colorado families struggle to put food on the table for their children.”
The measure has numerous advantages, Franklin explained.
“Breakfasts and lunches are available for any student that wants them regardless of their qualification for free or reduced lunch,” she said. “There's lots of benefits to this … incentivizing local food from farmers and ranchers. Kids who have good nutrition and full bellies performed better in schools. And then, of course, it removes that stigma for those that are using support services.”
Proponents of the measure report that Colorado public school districts have seen 20-40 percent more children avail themselves of school lunches. All participating districts would have school meals available free of cost and be guaranteed 100 percent reimbursements for all meals served to students at the federal reimbursement level. Should school districts wish to purchase locally sourced food, there are local procurement grant programs that would bolster the reimbursement amounts. There would also be funding for increased wages for those preparing and serving the meals. And backers say that the ballot initiative would raise $100 million per year to cover the costs of the program through the closure of tax loopholes for high-income earners.
According to Ballotpedia, the state's flat tax rate of 2022’s 4.55 percent is applied to an individual's federal taxable income. Federal taxable income is calculated by taking a filer's adjusted gross income minus a standard deduction or itemized deduction. As of this year, the standard deduction was $12,950 for single filers or married filing separately and $25,900 for married filing jointly. Colorado House Bill 1311, enacted in 2021, created a limit on federal itemized deduction amounts that could be used to reduce state taxable income.
Under Proposition FF, those with a taxable income of $300,000 or more would be limited to an itemized or standard deduction of $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers. State officials estimated these changes would increase state revenue by $100.7 million per year. The program, should it succeed at the polls, would be administered by the Department of Education.
Federal aid, enacted during the pandemic, currently provides free meals to any child wanting a meal, but that funding ends June 30. The state legislature referred the measure to the ballot in the 2022 session.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper joined board chair Kris Holstrom and commissioner Lance Waring indicating approval, though such approval from elected officials must come by means of a resolution.
“I think this is an important one,” Cooper said. “And there is plenty of research out there that shows that equal access to healthy lunches is a big step up for all for all kids.”
There is a risk of underfunding, according to assessments of the proposed program. The Common Sense Institute (CSI) cited inflation and other factors as challenges to avoid underfunding.
“If costs are not carefully managed and revenues fall short of projections, the program could run a deficit as early as 2024 (between -$1.8 million and -$4.2 million), grow to $72.4 million in 2033, and deficit could grow as high as -$506 million by 2050,” the CSI report reads, in part.
Also cited was the USDA’s “School Nutrition and Meal Cost Study,” in which the average school meal program operates at a slight deficit. The study also found that the reported cost of offering school meals generally exceeds the federal reimbursements allotted for those meals.
Cost analyses show the inflation rate on food rose 10.4 percent earlier this year as compared to 2021, according to CSI. Should inflation rates continue to rise, the cost to sustain the free lunch program will escalate beyond current projections.
Holstrom also backed having the full board support Proposition FF, whether as the BOCC or BOCC sitting as the Board of Public Health.
“I'd support it as well,” she said. “I think it's great to have one (a resolution) from the board, whichever board, and happy to do it as an individual as well. But I think we've said in the past it carries more weight if it's from the board as a whole and I think you've got three thumbs up from us.”
