AUG. 13

Seller: Raymond and Colleen McDuffie   

Buyer: Henry and Barbara Louviere 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-4, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

Seller: Trenary Family Trust  

Buyer: Hauser Trust 

Property: 130 Touchdown Drive, Mountain Village 

Price: $5.895 million

AUG. 17

Seller: Roy and Shirley Green

Buyer: James Crouch

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-14, Mountain Village

Price: $50,000

Seller: Eric Morales and Victoria Watson 

Buyer: Terri and Lori Gatlin

Property: County Road 44Z S (vacant), Norwood

Price: $310,000

Seller: Michael Potack 

Buyer: TSG Asset Holdings LLC

Property: 119 Lost Creek Lane Unit 4B, Mountain Village 

Price: $40,000

AUG. 18

Seller: David Foley

Buyer: Vance One LLC

Property: 125 West Pacific Ave. No. B1, Telluride

Price: $708,200

Seller: Robert and Lacey Downing  

Buyer: Lucas Leighton and Holly McCarthy 

Property: 210 Aurum St., Ophir

Price: $1.2 million

Seller: Sarah Bushing 

Buyer: Lloyd and Cecilia Norwood

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd No. 310-11 and 310-12, Mountain Village 

Price: $118,000

AUG. 19

Seller: Pavel Pojdl 

Buyer: 4142 KBC LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd No. 408-6, Mountain Village 

Price: $102,000

Seller: Paul and Diana Koeliker  

Buyer: Ain’t Life Grand Family Trust

Property: 237 North Davis St. (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $1.55 million

Seller: Ronald and Jessica Yates  

Buyer: PKLCA LTD 

Property: 100 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 16, Mountain Village    

Price: $2.85 million

Seller: Brendan Kiernan 

Buyer: Stephen Germer 

Property: Highway 145 (vacant), Placerville

Price: $300,000

Seller: Macneil Real Estate Holdings LLC 

Buyer: Frank and Jill Stagg 

Property: 142 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $7.995 million 

AUG. 20

Seller: Swineheart Family Trust    

Buyer: Walter and Rachel Pfenning

Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride 

Price: $1.004 million

Seller: Peter and Leanne Gassaro  

Buyer: Adams Ranch Holdings LLC

Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 202, Mountain Village  

Price: $1.195 million

Seller: Edward and Kristen Brehm 

Buyer: Bryan Greer 

Property: Sundance Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $900,000

Seller: Patricia Boyd, and Mark and Patricia Harrington 

Buyer: Wild Hair Investments LLC 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-6, Mountain Village

Price: $100,000 

Seller: Marciante Family Trust

Buyer: David and Elaine Huber

Property: County Road 44Z S, Norwood

Price: $150,000

AUG. 23

Seller: Colter Cothren

Buyer: Sherwood Jolley and Mesa Owen

Property: 135 West Homestead Road, Norwood

Price: $85,000

Seller: Walsh Trust

Buyer: Bryan Chandler 

Property: 404 E. Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $5.5 million

Seller: Daniel Meek and Kristine Bartosiak 

Buyer: Michael Samsock 

Property: Top of the Word Drive (vacant), Placerville 

Price: $197,500 

Seller: Brav Ventures LP

Buyer: Dan and Kay Moore 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-14, Mountain Village

Price: $47,000 

Seller: John and Jane Emrick 

Buyer: Nicholas Ferguson and Logan Einhorn 

Property: Canyon Rim Loop (Vacant Lot 6), Placerville

Price: $197,000 

Seller: Sheila Keller

Buyer: Dan and Kay Moore

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-13, Mountain Village

Price: $42,000 

Seller: Matthew and Suzana Haertzen 

Buyer: McCanse Trust 

Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road Unit 2A, Mountain Village

Price: $880,000 

AUG. 24

Seller: E2 Telluride LLC 

Buyer: Hyde Park Capital LLC 

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC 706, Mountain Village 

Price: $4.2 million 

Seller: Richard and Mary Steinberg 

Buyer: Van Marte Trust 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-13, Mountain Village

Price: $57,000 

Seller: L’Heureux Family Trust 

Buyer: Van Marte Trust 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-10, Mountain Village

Price: $57,500

AUG. 25

Seller: Brian and Kelly Wirt

Buyer: John and Melinda Fain 

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 407, Mountain Village

Price: $1.383 million 

AUG. 26

Seller: Samson Garcia and Lauren Stack 

Buyer: Ethan and Breeanna Joubran 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 415-12, Mountain Village

Price: $58,000 

Seller: Greer Trust

Buyer: 461 S Pine Street Mountain Project LLC 

Property: 461 South Pine St., Telluride

Price: $8.756 million 

Seller: Eric Veum

Buyer: Brendan Clarke and Joanna MacDonald 

Property: Porphyry Street (vacant lots 3 and 4), Ophir

Price: $174,500

Seller: Turner Trust

Buyer: MHL Telluride Holdings LLC 

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Units PH-9 and PH-21, Mountain Village

Price: $3.25 million 

Seller: John and Jana Bader

Buyer: FKL Nola LLC 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 504-4, Mountain Village

Price: $125,000 