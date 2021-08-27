AUG. 13
Seller: Raymond and Colleen McDuffie
Buyer: Henry and Barbara Louviere
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-4, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
Seller: Trenary Family Trust
Buyer: Hauser Trust
Property: 130 Touchdown Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $5.895 million
AUG. 17
Seller: Roy and Shirley Green
Buyer: James Crouch
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-14, Mountain Village
Price: $50,000
Seller: Eric Morales and Victoria Watson
Buyer: Terri and Lori Gatlin
Property: County Road 44Z S (vacant), Norwood
Price: $310,000
Seller: Michael Potack
Buyer: TSG Asset Holdings LLC
Property: 119 Lost Creek Lane Unit 4B, Mountain Village
Price: $40,000
AUG. 18
Seller: David Foley
Buyer: Vance One LLC
Property: 125 West Pacific Ave. No. B1, Telluride
Price: $708,200
Seller: Robert and Lacey Downing
Buyer: Lucas Leighton and Holly McCarthy
Property: 210 Aurum St., Ophir
Price: $1.2 million
Seller: Sarah Bushing
Buyer: Lloyd and Cecilia Norwood
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd No. 310-11 and 310-12, Mountain Village
Price: $118,000
AUG. 19
Seller: Pavel Pojdl
Buyer: 4142 KBC LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd No. 408-6, Mountain Village
Price: $102,000
Seller: Paul and Diana Koeliker
Buyer: Ain’t Life Grand Family Trust
Property: 237 North Davis St. (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $1.55 million
Seller: Ronald and Jessica Yates
Buyer: PKLCA LTD
Property: 100 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 16, Mountain Village
Price: $2.85 million
Seller: Brendan Kiernan
Buyer: Stephen Germer
Property: Highway 145 (vacant), Placerville
Price: $300,000
Seller: Macneil Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Frank and Jill Stagg
Property: 142 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $7.995 million
AUG. 20
Seller: Swineheart Family Trust
Buyer: Walter and Rachel Pfenning
Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.004 million
Seller: Peter and Leanne Gassaro
Buyer: Adams Ranch Holdings LLC
Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 202, Mountain Village
Price: $1.195 million
Seller: Edward and Kristen Brehm
Buyer: Bryan Greer
Property: Sundance Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $900,000
Seller: Patricia Boyd, and Mark and Patricia Harrington
Buyer: Wild Hair Investments LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-6, Mountain Village
Price: $100,000
Seller: Marciante Family Trust
Buyer: David and Elaine Huber
Property: County Road 44Z S, Norwood
Price: $150,000
AUG. 23
Seller: Colter Cothren
Buyer: Sherwood Jolley and Mesa Owen
Property: 135 West Homestead Road, Norwood
Price: $85,000
Seller: Walsh Trust
Buyer: Bryan Chandler
Property: 404 E. Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $5.5 million
Seller: Daniel Meek and Kristine Bartosiak
Buyer: Michael Samsock
Property: Top of the Word Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $197,500
Seller: Brav Ventures LP
Buyer: Dan and Kay Moore
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-14, Mountain Village
Price: $47,000
Seller: John and Jane Emrick
Buyer: Nicholas Ferguson and Logan Einhorn
Property: Canyon Rim Loop (Vacant Lot 6), Placerville
Price: $197,000
Seller: Sheila Keller
Buyer: Dan and Kay Moore
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-13, Mountain Village
Price: $42,000
Seller: Matthew and Suzana Haertzen
Buyer: McCanse Trust
Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road Unit 2A, Mountain Village
Price: $880,000
AUG. 24
Seller: E2 Telluride LLC
Buyer: Hyde Park Capital LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC 706, Mountain Village
Price: $4.2 million
Seller: Richard and Mary Steinberg
Buyer: Van Marte Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-13, Mountain Village
Price: $57,000
Seller: L’Heureux Family Trust
Buyer: Van Marte Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-10, Mountain Village
Price: $57,500
AUG. 25
Seller: Brian and Kelly Wirt
Buyer: John and Melinda Fain
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 407, Mountain Village
Price: $1.383 million
AUG. 26
Seller: Samson Garcia and Lauren Stack
Buyer: Ethan and Breeanna Joubran
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 415-12, Mountain Village
Price: $58,000
Seller: Greer Trust
Buyer: 461 S Pine Street Mountain Project LLC
Property: 461 South Pine St., Telluride
Price: $8.756 million
Seller: Eric Veum
Buyer: Brendan Clarke and Joanna MacDonald
Property: Porphyry Street (vacant lots 3 and 4), Ophir
Price: $174,500
Seller: Turner Trust
Buyer: MHL Telluride Holdings LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Units PH-9 and PH-21, Mountain Village
Price: $3.25 million
Seller: John and Jana Bader
Buyer: FKL Nola LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 504-4, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.