SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JUNE 27

OFFICER UBER: A deputy gave a hitchhiker a courtesy ride to the county line.

GET OFF MY LAWN: A property owner gave trespassing mountain bikers a finger-waggin’.

WHAT A BITE: An Apple watch with a gold band lost at Crystal Lake near Ophir is now at the cop shop.

GOLD MEDAL SLALOM: A motorist weaving down the highway was cited for fictitious plates, no insurance and no registration.

JUNE 28

TUNNEL IN: A snoozing male in the tunnel under Highway 145 at Society Turn got a rude awakening.

WARRANT ARREST: A man picked up for failure to appear was also intoxicated and therefore in violation of a restraining order prohibiting alcohol.

JUNE 29

GANKED: Two bikes and a suitcase full of clothing were reported stolen from the Ames area.

JUNE 29

JUST OUT FOR A HOLLER: A man was reported yelling in the Fitz subdivision of Norwood, but the reporting party did not think he was in distress or needed assistance.

JUNE 30

IMAGINE: A woman with dogs called to complain about another woman who confronted her about having dogs in Lawson Hill, a subdivision that prohibits dogs.

JULY 1

THE GRASS REALLY IS GREENER: A cow was blissfully munching grass outside of the pasture from which he’d managed to escape. He was restored to his life of captivity.

DRONE ALONE: A drone lost in Ophir is currently at the Ophir town manager’s office.

JULY 2

HIGH COUNTRY A-HOLE: An aggressive driver on Bridal Veil Road was issued a citation for careless driving.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

JUNE 30

DID YOU LOOK ON HIS NIGHTSTAND: Officers took a lost necklace report.

FUN POLICE: The neighbors thought the music was too loud at a house party.

TOO MUCH EVERYTHING: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an overly intoxicated subject.

JULY 1

NOT THE USUAL SUSPECTS: A noise complaint was received in an ongoing dispute with neighbors.

JULY 2

DOWNTOWN LIVING: A complaint of noise outside a local watering hole was resolved by the time officers arrived.

DISORDERLY: A disorderly subject was arrested and presumably became more orderly in jail.

JULY 3

EMS ASSIST: Officers lent a hand with a disoriented person.

GLAD TO BE STRAY: A stray dog was returned to its owner.

TURNING DOWN THE HOUSE: A house party was shut down.

JULY 4

THAT BITES: An animal bite was reported.

RESOLUTION: A loud argument was resolved by the time officers arrived.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS: Life in the commercial core is not living up to certain expectations for a downtown resident when it comes to vibrant activity, entertainment events and people generally having a good time. So. The local constabulary returned, yet again, to an address known to them to deal with a severe case of twisted knickers, faulty reasoning and confusion over the difference between town living and say, life in a more pastoral setting. Though elk bugling there could be an issue.

NOTHING SAYS AMERICA: Like blowing stuff up. Fireworks, personal liberties, environmental protections. ’Murica.

A PLACE FOR YOUR STUFF: There’s a wallet and a purse at the cop shop.

 JULY 5

CAMP NOT, SQUIRE: A car camper was educated and moved along.

SLEEP NOT HERE, TRAVELER: A vagrant was informed he could not sleep on public property.

JULY 6

A FRIEND, INDEED: An overly intoxicated individual was released to the care a sober friend.

ASSAULT: Officers arrested a subject for assault.

JULY 7

BUSHED: Officers checked on an individual napping the shrubbery.

THIS IS YOUR STOP: An intoxicated subject was kicked off the gondola. One hopes it was at a gondola station, or at least not too far off the ground.

RELEASHED: A lost dog was found.

JULY 8

PIPING DOWN NOW: Following a disturbance call, an individual agreed to use his inside voice.

GRAB THAT KNOB: And roll it down. A venue agreed to turn down the music following a complaint.

DISORDERLY: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and hindering transportation following a fracas at the gondola.

JULY 9

UNWELCOME MAT: Vagrants were packing up when officers arrived.

ALL’S WELL: An alarm at a local marijuana dispensary was unfounded.

DOOMMATES: Arguing roommates were separated for the night.

JULY 10

BEAR WITH ME: Much like a car camper, a bear was encouraged to be elsewhere, namely, in this case, the woods.

JULY 11

CHOW DOWN: Burnt food set off a fire alarm.