SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 27
OFFICER UBER: A deputy gave a hitchhiker a courtesy ride to the county line.
GET OFF MY LAWN: A property owner gave trespassing mountain bikers a finger-waggin’.
WHAT A BITE: An Apple watch with a gold band lost at Crystal Lake near Ophir is now at the cop shop.
GOLD MEDAL SLALOM: A motorist weaving down the highway was cited for fictitious plates, no insurance and no registration.
JUNE 28
TUNNEL IN: A snoozing male in the tunnel under Highway 145 at Society Turn got a rude awakening.
WARRANT ARREST: A man picked up for failure to appear was also intoxicated and therefore in violation of a restraining order prohibiting alcohol.
JUNE 29
GANKED: Two bikes and a suitcase full of clothing were reported stolen from the Ames area.
JUNE 29
JUST OUT FOR A HOLLER: A man was reported yelling in the Fitz subdivision of Norwood, but the reporting party did not think he was in distress or needed assistance.
JUNE 30
IMAGINE: A woman with dogs called to complain about another woman who confronted her about having dogs in Lawson Hill, a subdivision that prohibits dogs.
JULY 1
THE GRASS REALLY IS GREENER: A cow was blissfully munching grass outside of the pasture from which he’d managed to escape. He was restored to his life of captivity.
DRONE ALONE: A drone lost in Ophir is currently at the Ophir town manager’s office.
JULY 2
HIGH COUNTRY A-HOLE: An aggressive driver on Bridal Veil Road was issued a citation for careless driving.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 30
DID YOU LOOK ON HIS NIGHTSTAND: Officers took a lost necklace report.
FUN POLICE: The neighbors thought the music was too loud at a house party.
TOO MUCH EVERYTHING: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an overly intoxicated subject.
JULY 1
NOT THE USUAL SUSPECTS: A noise complaint was received in an ongoing dispute with neighbors.
JULY 2
DOWNTOWN LIVING: A complaint of noise outside a local watering hole was resolved by the time officers arrived.
DISORDERLY: A disorderly subject was arrested and presumably became more orderly in jail.
JULY 3
EMS ASSIST: Officers lent a hand with a disoriented person.
GLAD TO BE STRAY: A stray dog was returned to its owner.
TURNING DOWN THE HOUSE: A house party was shut down.
JULY 4
THAT BITES: An animal bite was reported.
RESOLUTION: A loud argument was resolved by the time officers arrived.
THE USUAL SUSPECTS: Life in the commercial core is not living up to certain expectations for a downtown resident when it comes to vibrant activity, entertainment events and people generally having a good time. So. The local constabulary returned, yet again, to an address known to them to deal with a severe case of twisted knickers, faulty reasoning and confusion over the difference between town living and say, life in a more pastoral setting. Though elk bugling there could be an issue.
NOTHING SAYS AMERICA: Like blowing stuff up. Fireworks, personal liberties, environmental protections. ’Murica.
A PLACE FOR YOUR STUFF: There’s a wallet and a purse at the cop shop.
JULY 5
CAMP NOT, SQUIRE: A car camper was educated and moved along.
SLEEP NOT HERE, TRAVELER: A vagrant was informed he could not sleep on public property.
JULY 6
A FRIEND, INDEED: An overly intoxicated individual was released to the care a sober friend.
ASSAULT: Officers arrested a subject for assault.
JULY 7
BUSHED: Officers checked on an individual napping the shrubbery.
THIS IS YOUR STOP: An intoxicated subject was kicked off the gondola. One hopes it was at a gondola station, or at least not too far off the ground.
RELEASHED: A lost dog was found.
JULY 8
PIPING DOWN NOW: Following a disturbance call, an individual agreed to use his inside voice.
GRAB THAT KNOB: And roll it down. A venue agreed to turn down the music following a complaint.
DISORDERLY: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and hindering transportation following a fracas at the gondola.
JULY 9
UNWELCOME MAT: Vagrants were packing up when officers arrived.
ALL’S WELL: An alarm at a local marijuana dispensary was unfounded.
DOOMMATES: Arguing roommates were separated for the night.
JULY 10
BEAR WITH ME: Much like a car camper, a bear was encouraged to be elsewhere, namely, in this case, the woods.
JULY 11
CHOW DOWN: Burnt food set off a fire alarm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.