“Nothing gold can stay,” Robert Frost famously wrote, and nowhere does that seem truer than in the Rockies this time of year.
Though you can find pockets of orange and purple and red in our mountains, Colorado’s splashiest foliage — its greatest claim to fame for leaf-peepers — has always been shimmering swaths of high-country aspen, gleaming reminders that it may technically be early autumn, but winter is on its way.
On Friday afternoon, it actually felt like summer — at least in some places.
“We’re advising visitors to go to the pool today — which is weird,” acknowledged Paula Damke, volunteer coordinator at the Ouray Visitors Center. As far as fall colors go, “We’re a little delayed. I suspect next week, with cooler temperatures and rain predicted, I suspect this will change.”
Colorado State Forest Service entomologist Dan West recently concurred with Paula Damke’s observations.
“My thought is we’re at least a week behind what we would consider to be an average peak,” the scientist told the Denver Post earlier this week. “And we haven’t had any storm fronts move through that would start to move some of the pigments within the trees.”
That should soon change: “You have a chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in Sunday afternoon around Telluride, from a low-pressure system that will impact the southern part of the state,” said Dan Cuevas, a technician at the National Weather Center in Grand Junction. It’s the beginning of a weather pattern that looks to continue “all through the working week,” as Cuevas put it.
“By Tuesday, another, stronger low-pressure system, this one moving in from the west-northwest, will arrive,” he said. “It’ll probably continue through Friday. Highs will be in the mid-50s, and lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. I’m sure the higher elevations will see even colder temperatures. It’s just that time of year. There’ll be freezing at the higher elevations, no doubt.”
Leaf colors change, as the CSU Extension Service’s website explains, because “short days and falling temperatures signal trees and shrubs to quit producing chlorophyll, which converts sunlight into sugars through photosynthesis. As chlorophyll breaks down,” the leaves “reflect the remaining pigments that were there all along.” Also amazing: those huge stands of gold “can actually be clones of the same tree that have spread via underground root suckers.”
Peak colors last about two weeks, at most. A website that tracks the changing foliage across the U.S. (at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map/) suggests the San Juans’ color changes are only “partial,” as of Sept. 24. When fall hues are blazing in the San Juans, “We send visitors to Last Dollar Road,” off Dallas Divide, “and to Owl Creek Pass, and to Red Mountain Pass between Ouray and Silverton,” Damke said. “And anywhere around Silverton.”
A more unexpected spot, which provides not only sweeping views of aspen, but huge vistas of the surrounding landscape all the way to Utah, is the Grand Mesa north of Montrose; indeed, Sunday marks the last day of Color Weekend, the annual event at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
A little farther from the San Juans lies Kebler Pass, outside Crested Butte, which boasts Colorado’s largest aspen grove. If you’re headed toward the Front Range, two classic fall drives await: on Independence Pass (between Aspen and Twin Lakes) and Trail Ridge Road, in Rocky Mountain National Park. Not smitten with shimmering aspen, and looking for a more blazing-red, New England-like change of pace? This month’s edition of EnCompass, the magazine for AAA members in Colorado, recommends a “Respect for the Scrub Oak Tour” along the Highway of Legends Scenic Byway, south of La Veta.
Writer Pat Woodard dubs the drive “a gamble on Gambel oak.” On the other hand, you might just as easily take a gamble on Gambel oak on Last Dollar Road: Just drive five miles outside Telluride on Colorado 145, follow the signs past the airport, and gape at the beauty.
