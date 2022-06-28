During a speedy special meeting Tuesday morning, Telluride Town Council unanimously approved two new vending cart spots, adopted Stage 1 fire restrictions and rescinded the COVID-19 emergency declaration in under 20 minutes.
That’s not to say that council members rushed their decisions. All the agenda items were previously discussed during regular council meetings, particularly the creation of the two public vending spots. Town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh introduced the item Tuesday.
“This is the fourth time you have seen this, so it should be quite familiar to you,” she said, adding one space will be near the South Spruce Street park on Colorado Avenue, while the other is approved for adjacent to the Ah Haa building at East Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street on the sidewalk space there. “ … If adopted today, then we would publish the ordinance in the paper on Friday, and we are ready to start advertising the new vending locations, beginning Friday as well, and accepting applications that would be due July 14. Then the vending subcommittee would need to meet the week after July 14 to assign any permits, so we could potentially have a new vendor before August at either of those locations.”
Approval of the ordinance to create the additional vending cart locations took approximately three minutes.
Next up, town manager Scott Robson introduced the emergency ordinance to adopt Stage 1 fire restrictions within town limits. San Miguel County and the Town of Mountain Village previously adopted such restrictions.
“As we discussed at our last council meeting, we were just within a day or two at that time of that county adopting Stage 1 fire restrictions,” he said, adding Tuesday’s decision was “certainly due to ongoing drought conditions throughout the state.”
“ … We’ve gotten some nice rains early in this monsoon cycle that’s coming in, but it’s not the type of moisture that will end a longtime persistent drought here, so as the town council has done in the past, we just wanted to adopt this emergency ordinance to parallel the county, and nothing more, nothing less than what the county has adopted at their Stage 1.”
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit open “fires, campfires, and charcoal barbecues or grills,” and restrict fires to campfires “in permanent fire pits or grates within a recreation site, where permitted.” Gas and propane grills are permitted. Stage 1 restrictions also prohibit smoking “unless in an enclosed vehicle or building, or on hardscape areas,” setting off fireworks, and “operating (an) internal or external combustion engine without a working spark arresting device and possession of a fire extinguisher.”
“The biggest takeaway for all of us, especially for those folks on the edges of town and out in the county, please don’t start campfires out there without being within an established pit within an established campground. We just have too much danger out there with this persistent drought we’re in,” Robson said.
Council member Dan Enright suggested people prepare a to-go pack that can grabbed quickly if a severe fire event occurs.
“I have one myself already prepared and I encourage others listening to have a go-pack with important documents, unreplaceable items, pictures, those sorts of things. Just be ready for the worst. In our box canyon you wouldn’t have much time if the worst happens,” he said.
The discussion and 6-0 vote to adopt the fire restrictions lasted around seven minutes.
Under other business, Robson suggested rescinding the town’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, which has been in effect since March 2020, when most local governments around the state and country were making similar declarations.
“It has been 27 months since council adopted this emergency declaration related to the onset of COVID-19 back in March of 2020. I wouldn’t say we’re here to celebrate dropping the emergency declaration, but I think there is certainly reason to be pleased that we are well beyond where we were two years ago when this was passed,” he said. “Certainly, COVID is still with us as a planet at this point, but we are not at the intensity that we were almost two-and-a-half years ago, thank goodness.”
The county previously dropped its emergency declaration.
Total time: just under 10 minutes.
Before adjourning, a brief Fourth of July update was given, mainly that there was no update.
“No changes, as far as I know. There’s a parade and that’s it,” Mayor DeLanie Young said.
Robson explained the Telluride Fire Protection District’s decision to forgo fireworks this year hasn’t changed wither.
“The fire district is not going to move forward with fireworks this year, again due to that persistent drought and forest health. We certainly support that. At this time, there’s not any music planned in Town Park. I think it’s going to get a much-needed break out there at the stage this Fourth of July. We are thrilled about the upcoming parade, and it should be a big turnout,” he said.
