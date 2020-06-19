A 39-year-old Hatian woman will spend up to 64 years in prison for her role in the deaths of two young girls near Norwood in 2017.
District Judge Kerri Yoder imposed the sentence on defendant Madani Ceus at a lengthy sentencing hearing in Telluride on Friday morning, June 19.
Ceus originally faced two counts of murder in the deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshal, 8, whose mummified remains were found in a car on a Norwood farm in September 2017. Last February, a Gunnison jury acquitted her of these charges and found her guilty of lesser charges of two counts of child abuse resulting in death.
The victims were part of a small traveling religious group allegedly led by Ceus and her husband Ashford Archer, whom Norwood resident Alec Blair invited to settle on his property in the spring of 2017. Blair served as the key witness for the prosecution in exchange for taking a plea deal with a capped 12-year sentence.
At the trials of his codefendants over the past year, Blair testified about the bizarre and perverse extent to which he alleged Ceus was able to control those around her in what he called a “reign of terror.” Under her influence, Blair said he came to believe he was the incarnation of Jesus, Buddha, Adam and the Egyptian sun god Ra.
He procured hallucinogenic mushrooms for Ceus in Telluride, and took part in a religious ritual called a sealing ceremony atop Bridal Veil Falls to protect his soul from being harvested in the coming apocalypse Ceus allegedly predicted would happen during the total solar eclipse in August 2017. He cut off his dreadlocks, wore white robes, tore up and destroyed the crops he had carefully tended on his farm, locked up his beloved dog Lion and left him to starve, and ultimately stood by as Ceus allegedly deemed Hannah and Makayla to be “unclean” and banished them to the car where they died.
Ceus’s defense team painted a very different picture of their client as an introverted spiritual seeker and a loving mother to her own two young girls. At Ceus’s trial in Gunnison, they presented evidence that Blair was a manipulative liar and an “alpha dog” and that the victim's mother, Nashika Bramble had a long history of abusing her two daughters.
Pathologists who examined the victims’ remains testified in court that they had likely died of dehydration, starvation and hyperthermia or heat exposure. The defense contested this conclusion, arguing that there was no way to know for sure how the girls had died but that it was likely that either Blair or Bramble was to blame.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan argued on Friday that Ceus deserved the maximum penalty for the crimes for which she had been convicted — consecutive sentences for each count of fatal child abuse, adding up to almost 100 years of prison time. Ceus’s defense team made the case for the most lenient sentence possible.
Speaking in court for the first time, an impassioned and at times tearful Ceus made a passionate argument on her own behalf, dramatically stabbing the air with a quivering finger as she defended herself and attacked the character of her co-defendant, Nashika Bramble, the victims’ mother, who is serving a double life sentence after being found guilty of two counts of murder last summer.
District Judge Kerri Yoder listened attentively to Ceus’s statement before lowering her black COVID-19 facemask to deliver a sentence of 32 years for each count of fatal child abuse, with credit for time served, along with a strong rebuke to Ceus for failing to take action to protect the victims or report their deaths to authorities.
Yoder used the analogy of a ship at sea, of which Ceus was captain.
“Only the people in that boat would rise up and go to heaven, and you had to get rid of the people who were unclean,” Yoder said.
Ultimately, she said, the victims were banished from the ship to a rickety lifeboat.
“You were the captain of the ship. You were God. You made that decision. And you failed to throw them oars,” Yoder said. “That’s how you all killed them. I just think it was tragic. It’s hard to understand. It’s hard to understand why this happened.”
