APRIL 4
ONLY ONE YOU: A possible case of identity theft was referred to the Norwood marshal.
ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER: A motorist pulled over for having a missing taillight was issued a summons on multiple traffic infractions.
APRIL 5
WARRANT ARREST: A man was arrested at the San Miguel County Courthouse for an active warrant out of Montrose County.
GREENHORNS: Newly arrived residents got stuck on Beef Trail Road while exploring in their SUV. SMSO to the rescue.
APRIL 6
MEDICAL CALL: Deputies responded to a call for a possible overdose, however the individual was going through withdrawal and transported to the clinic in Telluride.
UNENCUMBERED: A vehicle sans license plates was pulled over and the driver was issued a summons for no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
YEE-HAW: A driver from Texas got popped for going 78 in a 60 mph zone on Highway 62.
WATCH OUT!: A female motorist putting other motorists in imminent risk as a result of crazy-ass driving, was issued a summons for reckless driving.
OUT OF CONTROL: An unreported control burn was called in and deemed not only unreported, but out of control. Norwood fire was called to extinguish the blaze.
PROBABLY CAN’T DO THE TURN SIGNAL, EITHER: A motorist was assisted in proper headlight operations.
APRIL 7
SHEEPISH: It’s not part of the job description, but deputies were adept at herding loose sheep off Highway 145.
NEIGHBOR DISPUTE: A harassment call in Lawson Hill resulted in a summons for one of the neighbors.
DO NOT KEEP ON TRUCKING: A traffic complaint concerning the driver of a white truck driving erratically resulted in the arrest of the male driver for driving under the influence of drugs.
THOU SHALT NOT DRINK: If it’s a condition of a protection order. A man was arrested at a Norwood watering hole for doing just that.
DRIVING AS IF: A deputy stopped a suspected DUI driver who was found to be not intoxicated.
APRIL 11
IT’S NOON SOMEWHERE: A morning commuter was arrested for driving under the influence.
DUMP NOT: If it isn’t your dumpster. Deputies are conducting an Alice’s Restaurant-type investigation.
APRIL 12
SPEED RACER: Got himself a ticket, he did.
TIRED TIRES: Deputies assisted a motorist who had a double tire blowout on Keystone Hill.
APRIL 14
HAIR ON FIRE: A rash of Lead-Foot Larrys received speeding tickets in the course of this edition of Cop Shop.
MOVE ALONG: A suspicious male approaching residences in the Placerville area was contacted and continued on his way on foot to Norwood.
APRIL 15
SEEN SAW: A table saw found on Highway 141 was returned to its owner.
HULL LOTTA TROUBLE: A disturbance at the Specie Creek boat ramp in which a male chucked a rock through a vehicle window was resolved with the arrest of said aggressor.
APRIL 16
OH, WE HEARD IT: Deputies responded to the report of a large pine tree completely blocking Alexander Overlook in Lawson Hill. Upon arrival it was determined that additional assistance was needed. The homeowner’s association was unable to make arrangements for the removal of the blockage of their privately maintained road. Telluride fire was gracious enough to respond to cut up the large tree and clear the roadway.
APRIL 6
ANIMAL BITE: It doesn’t say what kind of animal, but unwanted teeth were involved.
APRIL 7
DOMESTIC: A domestic violence report resulted in an arrest for assault.
APRIL 11
POWER HOUR: A power outage was the likely culprit in three false alarms.
DOMESTIC: An individual was arrested for assault following a domestic violence call.
APRIL 14
NO YOU CAR NOT: Car campers on public property were moved along.
APRIL 16
THREATENING: Officers took a report of threatening communications.
APRIL 18
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check resulted in a response from emergency medical personnel.
WEEBLE: An intoxicated pedestrian was having difficulties remaining upright.
