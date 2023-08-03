Community has unanswered questions about short-term rentals

As the Town of Telluride continues to evaluate the role of short-term rentals in the community, one important question still remains unanswered: Do short-term rentals affect the housing supply for locals, and if so, how severely?
The town previously hired Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) and RRC Associates to conduct a study on short-term rentals ahead of the expiration of a 2021 ballot measure that suspended the release of new short-term rental business licenses and capped the number of licenses for a two-year period.
On Wednesday, July 26, EPS and the Town of Telluride held a series of stakeholder meetings to gather feedback on the current short-term rental policies. These meetings included community members, realtors and representatives from the lodging industry.
Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson and EPS presented the preliminary data from the short-term rental study and subsequent stakeholder meetings to members of the Telluride Town Council on Tuesday.
Robson said the overall discussion surrounding short-term rentals has been “very balanced” and people are “respectful of various opinions on the matter.”
He acknowledged some questions cannot be answered through “technical data sets” and will require they speak to and survey different demographics.
Robson said the study is an “ongoing process” and there will be additional public meetings as the data is refined.
EPS Vice President Rachel Shindman said they received great feedback from the stakeholder meetings last week.
“We have a good list of additional data points to dig into,” she said.
Shindman felt confident in saying 100% of mountain resort communities are struggling to find the balance between short-term rentals and housing for locals.
“As a destination community, accommodation inventory is critical to sustaining that,” she said. “There’s a seasonal population of guests and visitors and the year-round population…We need to balance the needs of all of those groups.”
Shindman mentioned how many resort communities are using the tax revenue from short-term rentals to fund local affordable housing projects.
The Daily Planet was previously given incorrect information regarding the increase in short-term rental licenses. The number of short-term rental licenses increased from 732 in 2019 to 769 in 2023.
A shortening shoulder season, as reported previously, means there are demands for short-term rentals year-round.
EPS found enplanements have increased at both Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) and Telluride Regional Airport. The data shows there were 102,900 enplanements at MTJ in 2015 compared to 232,851 in 2022.
Town Council Member Geneva Shaunette suggested talking to those on the waitlist for short-term rental licenses to get a better understanding of how short-term rentals might be impacting housing for locals.
Shaunette said she has friends who were told by their landlords that once they receive a short-term rental license, they will not be renewing their leases.
Community members lined up to comment on the hot-button issue following the presentation.
Doug Sanders, who manages two short-term rentals, said “quality of life” is consistently brought up during these discussions, but it is never defined.
“Let’s get rid of all the tourists,” he said. “That would be great…I could do without Bluegrass…Who’s quality of life are we talking about? What is this quality issue in order to quantitate it.”
Miles Nathan, who owns a two-bedroom unit in Riverside Condominiums, said in a statement that he “highly supports…loosening up the reins on issuing permits” for short-term rentals.
Nathan previously tried to obtain a short-term rental license for his unit, but after he was barred from doing so because of the limit to licenses, he instead listed his property as a “mid-term” rental. A medium-term tenancy can range from 30 days to under twelve months.
In return, Nathan said, the town made less money than if he had been allowed to rent short-term.
“Airbnb earned $5,500 on the unit, but none of that went to the town,” Nathan said. “Town businesses…most likely made a lot less on the renters...than someone, say, who is in town for a week or two.”
Nathan said he believes his experience shows that “the only residents who truly benefited from the moratorium are the property owners who have a current (short-term rental) permit.”
