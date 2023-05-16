Miners shock Lions 11-8 in second round

CUTLINE
Knowing Telluride’s reward for defeating Gypsum Eagle Valley in the CHSAA Class 4A Boys’ Lacrosse State Tournament’s initial Round-of-24 would be a long trip to the Metro Area, junior attacker Lucas Betz may have said it best: “We’re excited. They don’t know what’s coming.”
Folks at Lutheran H.S. certainly know now.
Never leading Friday night, May 12, under the lights on their home turf, and getting no closer to the upset-minded Miners than 4-3 via senior Cole Bussey’s unassisted goal with 3:20 left in the second 12-minute quarter, the 7-seed Lions ultimately fell 11-8 as No. 10 THS advanced to the program’s first-known Great Eight.
“I think we’re all seeing that Telluride Lacrosse is doing something. WHAT we’re doing, I can’t exactly say; we’re just playing with a lot of heart and passion,” head coach Grayson Fertig said with a proud grin. “We love the game, and we’re lucky to play another one.”
“And when (coaches) work hard for the kids, the program levels up every year,” he continued. “We get one step further, one step further — it’s worth celebrating that one step.”
“I think they were underestimating us because we’re from a tiny little town,” said goalkeeper Max Reeder, a junior. “But kids here are super strong, you know; they’ve got a lot of perseverance. When Telluride just locks down, (opponents) can’t really do anything about it.”
Having improved to 13-3 overall, the Miners — the tournament’s lowest seed still contending — were to next travel to No. 2 Erie for a 4 p.m. start Tuesday, May 16. Results against the Tigers (13-3), who blasted No. 15 Lakewood Green Mountain 15-1 on the 12th, were unavailable at press time.
“Often I’m seeing teams play nervous and not well; we played well and we were nervous,” Fertig said before leaving LHS. “So if we can dial in the competence and dial down the nervousness, maybe we’ll have another level to go to.”
THS struck first against Lutheran (10-6 overall) when Betz took a pass from junior Brady Holbrook and beat goalie Braeden Mitchell with 8:33 left in the first quarter. Having earlier clanged the Miners’ first true shot off the framework, freshman Gus Markley finished a long, circular run around LHS’ crease to double the visitors’ lead with 3:10 left.
And with Reeder fully into his work, several lengthy Lion possessions paid no dividends before the quarter expired.
Junior Simon Gunther finally got Lutheran on the scoreboard with 10:41 left in the second, but Telluride confidently answered just ten seconds later with a Betz goal, and increased their lead to 4-2 via freshman Langston Silbergeld’s left-handed strike with 6:22 remaining until halftime.
Telluride then countered Bussey’s goal with scores by Markley (1:55 left) and Betz (0:13.3 left), and entered intermission on a power play resulting from a Lutheran penalty. Reeder began the third quarter denying Bussey with a kick save, and soon logged a conventional basket save as the Lions failed to profit from their short-handed pressure.
Sophomore Ryder Parr then netted something of an accidental goal, putting THS up 7-3 with 9:11 left, and with 7:13 to go, freshman Quinn O’Neill spiked in a low goal while falling down. Sophomore Berns Kurtz then expanded the Miners’ lead to 9-4 with 4:02 remaining, and Telluride would again keep Lutheran at bay the rest of the way.
Picking up where he’d left off, Reeder started the final frame denying Lion freshman Alexander Brown’s shot right off the opening face-off, and Markley immediately scored on the ensuing counterattack to give THS a daunting six-goal lead with 11:31 left in regulation.
“You know, what my dad said to me today on the phone was ‘The goalie’s the center of the team. If the goalie plays good, everybody else plays good.’ That’s what was going through my head,” said Reeder. “But our D is very, very good. Jay Ellison, Tony Ordonez, Henry Pettinos, Henry Deppen — they’re all great and I couldn’t have done it without them. They’re really the heart of it.”
LHS senior Zach Misuraca managed to score with 10:19 remaining, but Kurtz scored a power-play goal with 9:01 to go. Still trailing by a half-dozen, Lutheran somehow re-composed themselves to score three consecutive goals and keep their hopes alive. But Telluride was all too happy to play hard until the final whistle; Ellison thwarted a prime power-play chance with 2:00 left, Holbrook won a critical draw with 1:23 left, and Reeder denied Brown 1-v-1 with only 35 ticks remaining.
“I’ve just got to stay locked in at all times,” Reeder said. “Thinking at all times like, ‘What can I do to make myself better? What can I improve on?’ That’s all.”
All told, Betz booked three goals and three assists, and Markley totaled three goals. Junior Loudon Doemland was credited with two assists and freshman Leyton Holbrook one. Bussey and Brown each scored twice for LHS in defeat, with sophomore Nick Misuraca and freshman Teegan Miller each chipping in one.
