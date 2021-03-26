SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 8
RULES OF THE ROAD: Passing on a double yellow will draw the attention of the local constabulary, who happen to have access to a database that will let them know that you are driving under restraint.
LIKE THE MARFA LIGHTS: There was an explanation for apparent lights seen in a neighbor’s house when the neighbor was not home.
MARCH 9
DOG BITES DOG: Owner gets citation for having a dangerous dog.
MARCH 10
PROBABLY TRYING TO REMEMBER A LOG-IN PASSWORD: A deputy responded to a report of an irate, irrational and emotional person. The person was contacted and was calmed down.
MARCH 12
FLORIDA WOMAN: Locked her keys in the car.
R-U-N-O-F-T: A juvenile took the family car for a spin and was returned to the parents.
MARCH 13
FREEZE-THAW SEASON: A large rock took up residence in one lane of Highway 145 and was removed by CDOT.
MARCH 14
DISCONNECTIVITY: In icy conditions, a car slid off Society Drive and took out a utility box, disabling area internet and cable. No injuries.
DUCKED THE ROPE: A skier in the Telluride Ski Resort accidentally skied under a rope line. The skier said he intended to traverse back towards Bushwacker, but ended up missing his intended mark. The skier eventually ended up cliffed out in the 5 Fingers area below Needle Rock. TSG Ski Patrol was alerted to the situation and established the approximate location of the skier. The man was not injured and seemed self-rescue capable. TSG and ski patrol discussed possible options. The main concerns being high avalanche danger with a skier who is not familiar with the area in exposed terrain over large cliffs and poor visibility during the blizzard. The man was only prepared to ski in the ski area and had no backcountry or survival gear. Fortunately he had a phone with reasonably good battery life and was able to give ski patrol a good GPS location. The skier was advised to start hiking back out while staying on the track he made when he skied in. A small team of SAR members assembled to assist with guiding the man out if he was unable to make it himself. The man hiked for several hours in steep avalanche terrain through chest deep snow. When it became obvious he would not make it to the ridge and back to the ski area before dark a small team was sent in. These members are avalanche professionals and guides with knowledge of the terrain and snow conditions. The rescuers were able to locate the man just before dark. He was led safely to a safer route and down to the Bear Creek Road. The man was happily reunited with his wife by approximately 8:30 p.m. after a long tiring day.
NOT A GOOD DAY: A deputy responded to another traffic accident at the same location on Society Drive. The deputy discovered the vehicle that was involved in a previous accident was struck by a second vehicle 40 minutes after the original accident. Both drivers exchanged information and left the scene together. The deputy later contacted the other involved driver.
LONG WAY HOME: A report of an overdue skier was taken when a man got turned around in bad weather and took the wrong run home.
MARCH 15
DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE: A complaint from ski patrol of multiple skiers ducking the ropes resulted in multiple skiers getting passes sanctioned.
MARCH 16
UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD: A local man was the subject of unemployment fraud.
AGROPUP: A female reported an aggressive dog on the Waterline Trail. It has been a recurring problem with the same dog over several days.
A MENACE: A male was arrested in Placerville on charges of menacing.
MARCH 17
TURKEY TROT: A Huskie was chasing turkeys on a property in the Wright’s Mesa area.
MEANWHILE, ON THUNDER ROAD: Deputies assisted the forest service when a Colorado Parks & Wildlife officer found a person had illegally accessed Thunder Road by passing the closure gate. A man who recently moved to the area from California drove past the closure while looking for a Huskie that ran off the previous day. When the deputy arrived, he realized the missing dog was probably the same on seen chasing turkeys earlier that morning.
HUSKIE ADVENTURES CONTINUE: A person was bitten by a dog that had been lost overnight and was reported to have been chasing wild turkey. The dog was captured and placed in quarantine at the Norwood vet for observation.
MARCH 20
BREAKIN’ THE LAW: A man was taken into custody following a traffic stop.
MARCH 21
EVERYTHING’S FINE: A welfare checked revealed all was well.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 12
FRAUD: Two reports of unemployment fraud were taken.
RESTRAINT: A summons was issued for driving under restraint.
FIRING LINE: Drivers along the Spur were attacked by thrown snowballs.
FOUND TO BE UNFOUNDED: A noise complaint, a 911 open line, a fire alarm and a burglary alarm.
MARCH 13
HOT TUB TIME MACHINE: They were too loud in this time-space continuum and asked to turn down the music.
MARCH 14
DISTURBANCE: A verbal argument drew the attention of officers.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: An arrest stemmed from a traffic complaint.
ICY ACCIDENTS: Snowfall was the culprit in several property damage traffic accidents.
SHHH!: The source of a noise complaint was quiet on arrival.
UNATTENDED DEATH: Officers investigated an unattended death.
MARCH 15
CALLING MR. ROGERS: There was a civil dispute between neighbors.
RAUCOUS: Officers responded to a disturbance and separated the involved parties.
BACKUP: Officers provided backup for a disturbance in Mountain Village.
MARCH 17
DUI: The wearin’ o’ the green turned into the wearin’ o’ the handcuffs.
MARCH 18
THE MAT SAID WELCOME: AN intoxicated subject entered an unlocked residence in the wee hours of the night and left when confronted by the homeowners. Search of the area did not turn up the suspect.
MARCH 21
WILD, WILD LIFE: There was a report of possible bear in distress, however it was determined it was more likely to be a pack of coyotes, whose blood-curling howls are not for the faint of heart. Or, in this case, city slickers.
BAD IDEA: Running cars in garages led to two fire/gas alarms.
UNCOOPERATIVE: Officers assisted medical personnel with an uncooperative intoxicated subject.
CHEF BOBBY FLAME: Burnt food was the cause of yet another false fire alarm.
FALSE FINS: After reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the region, a suspect was apprehended in Ouray.
MARCH 22
HOW’M I DOIN’: A welfare check turned into an arrest for drunk and disorderly.
