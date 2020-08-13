At the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Telluride Foundation created the Covid-19 Response Fund, which has helped those in need navigate the economic uncertainty as the coronavirus has affected our day-to-day lives.
To date, the virus relief fund has raised over $1.1 million, while approximately $550,000 has been distributed through the nonprofit’s Good Neighbor assistance program, a fund for community members and families who may have fallen ill or were laid off as a result of the virus with rent assistance, food and medicine.
Additionally, the Telluride Foundation has administered over $300,000 in nonprofit emergency grants; many of which have gone toward upgrading broadband, which is proving to be critical as students return to school with hybrid approaches and the potential for a quick pivot to online learning, foundation president and CEO Paul Major explained.
The most recent emergency grant supported free summer lunches for Norwood students, as the Lone Cone Library has been preparing sack lunches for pickup through July and August, providing an average of 10 to 15 lunches daily. The summer program has been a pilot to determine the feasibility of providing Friday lunches during the Norwood School District’s four-day school week.
As the pandemic has stretched from the end of one school year and into the start of the next, Major said the foundation’s relief efforts must focus on factors related to that.
“When school starts, some kids will get sick and they will have to stay home, and what about those parents who need to stay home with them and can’t go to work,” he explained. “For a lot of families it’s not an option to just not get paid. We have to think about how do we support those family members that have to take a week or two off because their kid is quarantined.”
The donations, particularly from second homeowners, so far have been “incredibly generous,” Major added, as “it’s just a testament to people caring about each other.” But until there is a widely available vaccine, people are still going to need help, he said, in explaining a timeline that includes the upcoming fall offseason and into the ski season.
“I think there is a positive message and a negative message. The positive is that the community has really stepped forward to raise money to help people. The negative message is there’s a lot of need out there. The need has not gone away,” Major said. “ … We all as a community have to buckle down and think longer term.
“From an economic standpoint we have to think about this is a very fragile economy. It looks great when you walk up and down Main Street, but most of these people are going to leave in a few weeks and what does that look like afterwards, especially for low-income or low-wage workers. They’re by far the most susceptible. … We got a lot of people who are very vulnerable who were living on the edge before and the edge has become even sharper. The inequities in our communities are even more magnified.”
People who have benefitted from the assistance are reaching out to the foundation to share their gratitude.
“Thank you very much to all those who donated to the foundation for the help of families. I thank you deeply with this help. Now I think there are still many very good people. God bless you,” one community member wrote.
Another said, “Thank you so much for this wonderful gift. I cannot begin to tell you what a help this is both financially and mentally. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking of the support I feel from my community. I have always been dedicated to my work and my community and this opportunity has redoubled my efforts to give back to my community. Please pass on my sincere gratitude to all involved.”
“Again, thank you so much. I can’t tell you how much this helps me right now. I’ve never received help like this before,” a third commented.
For more information or to donate, visit telluridefoundation.org.
