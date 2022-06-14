Just when you thought it was safe to rope off a pod in front of the soundboard, normalcy returns to Telluride. The biggest news at the 49th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival is that everything good and old about “good ol’ Telluride’ is new again.
Capacity is back at 100 percent, and the festival sold out last December — well before Phil and Friends were announced as the festival’s closers. Nightgrass has a new approach to ticketing, which means excellent seats are still available. And the festival within the festival — the free workshops — are back in Elks Park at full capacity and an incredible selection of intimate performances from mainstage artists.
“Our goal has been to get everything back to as close as it was in 2019,” said Grace Barrett, Director of Communications and Partnering for Planet Bluegrass. “The goal is really kind of returning to that normalcy.”
As the festival prepares to launch its 49th gathering of the tribes, it’s a little odd to use a term like “normalcy,” which has rarely been used in the same sentence as “Telluride Bluegrass.” But folks are welcoming back the familiarity of the festival in droves as town fills up for the weekend.
The long tradition of Nightgrass is in full swing, and with the old lottery system scrapped, there is an unanticipated consequence of making more tickets still available to select shows. The Nightgrass sets aren’t just another opportunity to see a band from Town Park in a mostly afterhours bonus set. They’re typically extraordinary events marked by gaggles of guest artists cramming the stages for unique collaborations in an intimate venue.
“It's pretty much the smallest show of the year, which feels cool,” said Anders Beck, dobroist for Greensky Bluegrass, who play an 11 p.m. set at the Palm Theater Thursday night. “It's hard to get a ticket, so we always try and pull out something exciting for that. We've been particularly embraced by jam band fans, and we joke about how the jam band thing to do is if fans want to hear a particular song, you don't play it very often. I've learned that through seeing the Grateful Dead and bands like that. So there's always some busts out for the Nightgrass show.”
In the past, Nightgrass sets have had the stature of a special thematic Grateful Dead or Phish show on Halloween or New Year’s Eve. Years ago, for example, the Punch Brothers played a full set of Radiohead at their traditional Sunday night show at the 250-seat Sheridan Opera House, and they’ve been known to literally unplug and play unamplified encores to the hushed crowd, generally made up of the bands’ most faithful followers.
“It's so fun,” Beck added. “The crowd is literally people who have been seeing us for so long, so many years, since we were playing that sized rooms, so it feels kind of natural. I think the reason that we enjoy it so much is because we're lucky enough to play bigger rooms.”
The Elks Park workshops offer an entirely different vibe, very laid back, offering the feeling of a “This Old Porch” afternoon trading songs with old friends while chasing the shade around the park at the peak of Main Street. Best of all, the workshops are free and open to the public. So without a ticket to the festival, and without dropping a dime, you can still catch over a dozen acts representing mainstage performers up close and personal in Elks Parks. Festival favorites like Punch Brothers, the Drepung Loseling Monks, the Duhks, Tim O’Brien, and Sierra Hull are among this year’s scheduled participants.
Unannounced collaborations are always the “norm,” and this year Twisted Pine has been waging a bit of a social media campaign to get Tenacious D to join them for their 1:30 p.m. Saturday workshop.
“Their flute player [Anh Phung] has been making all of these Tik Toks that are absolutely hysterical,” Barrett says. “She is inserting herself into either a scene from ‘School of Rock’ or something from Tenacious D, and she's put together this campaign of ‘I want to jam with Tenacious D. I play the flute; here's what it would sound like.’ Everyone's been getting behind it, and we've been sharing it, trying to make something like that happen. It would be so cool, but you don't know until it actually happens.”
That’s pretty much the spirit of Telluride Bluegrass — you never know what to expect until it happens. With all cylinders firing for the 49th Fest, there’s no excuse for missing your moment of bluegrass Zen.
