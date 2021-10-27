Astronomer Greg Leonard first spied the speck-in-the-sky that would come to bear his name on Jan. 3 of this year at Mt. Lemmon Observatory, Arizona.
Ever since, Comet Leonard has been hurtling closer to Earth. Given the “dearth of naked-eye objects” so far in 2021, Sky & Telescope recently pointed out, “many of us are looking forward to Comet Leonard.”
In two weeks, Sky & Telescope predicts, Leonard may be visible to six-inch telescopes.
By the end of November, the comet should be easily seen in 50-MM binoculars.
In early December, “things really heat up.” By Dec. 6, the comet will be become visible to the naked eye near the red giant star Arcturus, the brightest star in the northern sky.
“Having Arcturus nearby will make it easy for less experienced observers to find and follow the comet,” according to Sky & Telescope.
Of course, this will be easier still for those who live in small communities in the San Juans — where there is precious little urban “light pollution” — to observe Comet Leonard. Nor is it the only intriguing object to look for in the night sky.
Coming up over the next few weeks, as Art Trevena of the Black Canyon Astronomy Society wrote in his notes to this month’s astronomy talk, skywatchers can observe “brilliant Venus transition from the evening sky in November and December” to the morning in January.
“Mars will be about as high in northern hemisphere skies as it ever gets” on Dec. 8.
And as Trevena added, perhaps unnecessarily to those of us who live here (but this is worth reveling in, all the same): “The Western Slope’s dark skies will allow us to enjoy the brilliant stars of winter, the myriad galaxies of spring, and the star clouds, star clusters and the nebulae of the Milky Way during winter, summer and fall.”
Even before the appearance of Comet Leonard, or Venus’ luminous transition from evening to morning — or the Red Planet swings into view, high above Earth — there will be a local star party to help aspiring skygazers make sense of what they’re seeing.
It’s Friday night, at the Norwood Public Library.
The party is being hosted by Norwood’s Dark Sky Advocates; the town is the first on the Western Slope to be designated an International Dark Sky Community (since then, Nucla and Naturita have achieved Dark Sky status, and so has Ridgway).
For the event Friday, “We’ll begin in the library, with a preview of what we’ll be viewing,” said Laura Anthon, who, in her role as an Americorps Vista Volunteer, assists both the library and Norwood Dark Sky Advocates.
Funded by a NASA “At My Library” Grant, the get-together is the first of several Dark Sky events planned for the coming year. “There’ll be more,” Anthon promised. “We’re also hoping to put an observatory on the property.” (On Wednesday, the outdoor designs for the observatory were released to the public for the first time. See them at utacccd.wixsite.com/loneconelibrary/project-updates.)
Norwood’s dark-sky advocates have prepared a list of “observation conditions and targets” (replete, appropriately, with longitude and latitude coordinates of the Lone Cone Library) for the viewing Friday. The temperature is not expected to dip below freezing, so viewing-conditions should be fairly comfortable — and the sky is expected to be clear.
“We plan to offer hot cider and hot chocolate” as well, Anthon said.
But following the initial presentation, the library will not be available for attendees to return to, and warm themselves in. “We’re trying to keep the lights to a minimum,” Anthon said reasonably. (Bottom line: bundle up, preferably in layers, and don’t forget a hat and gloves.)
Creighton Wood, president of the Norwood Dark Sky Advocates, hopes to spot Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Polaris, Albireo (a much-loved double-star in the constellation of Cygnus), and — in a special thrill for nascent skywatchers — the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, where Supermassive Black Hole Sagittarius A * (pronounced A Star) is located. Also on the galactic viewing menu: the Orion Nebula — so bright, it is visible to the naked eye — and the Horsehead Nebula, a towering cloud of gas that appears to rear up out of the black, also in Orion.
“We’re not entirely sure how long the star party will go,” Anthon said. “It depends on how many people show up.”
However many do, local dark-sky advocates will be there to reward (and educate) them with stunning sightings. Future gatherings at Lone Cone will celebrate the long-awaited launch of the James Webb Telescope, scheduled for December and expected to eclipse the great Hubble Space Telescope in resolution and sensitivity. There’ll be another party timed to the release of the Webb’s first images, Anthon said, “hopefully this spring.”
The Star Party at Lone Cone Library in Norwood, sponsored by Norwood Dark Sky Advocates, is Friday at 8 p.m. Register at loneconelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.