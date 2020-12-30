There was little doubt that by the time May rolled around every single aspect of life in Telluride would be different — very different. Local governments toiled to rethink how the local economy would function under public health orders and how best to support those struggling without employment. Food bank usage surged, as did charitable giving. We cautiously reopened for business and collectively wondered how the summer would unfold as each and every major festival was canceled. The world moved outside — retail, dining, entertainment.
And tourists? They still came, though our visitors this summer drove, rather then flew. The towns and the trails swelled by day. Even Fourth of July with no parade, no picnic and no fireworks saw town nearly as vibrant and full as any normal year.
The idea of “long haul” settled in as residents and tourists alike, adorned in facemasks, experienced a summer like no other. By the end of August it became apparent that, based on sales tax collections and an explosive real estate market, that the region had survived, even as case counts crept up, especially after the July 4 weekend.
In the midst of the pandemic there were typical summer touchstones — drought, bears and wildfires. Who would have thought news other than a pandemic would provide a welcomed distraction?
Then there was the sudden resignation of Telski CEO Bill Jensen in early August.
In looking back on a year no one will soon forget, the Daily Planet will be recapping the top news stories of 2020 this week.
MAY
Gargoyle’s Gift shop closes
When Ted Wilson opened Gargoyle’s Gift Shop in the summer of 2018, he, like every other entrepreneur going into business, had the highest of hopes. The unique shop’s inventory was heavy on pop culture merchandise like graphic novels, games, puzzles and scads of comic book-themed merchandise, not to mention Telluride’s biggest selection of hot sauces. The shop, Wilson said two years ago, was “a celebration of all the cool things in life.”
Wilson, who is also the founder and director of October’s Telluride Horror Show and who specifically opened the shop as a tie-in to the fest, regretfully closed his doors to business … his nascent enterprise possibly the first local casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telluride Town Council requires facemasks
Here’s another new normal to go along with public health orders that include safer-at-home guidelines and maintaining a six-foot distance from one another in a time of pandemic. At its May meeting, Telluride Town Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that requires wearing a facemask in enclosed public spaces and on public transportation. The measure passed unanimously, 6-0.
Colorado Avenue will be one way this summer
This summer, Colorado Avenue businesses can take it to the street. At a special meeting in May, Telluride Town Council unanimously approved a measure that allowed restaurants and retailers on Colorado Avenue to use public right of ways to feed their customers and display their wares. The resolution is designed to “to encourage and permit outdoor dining, retail display and transactions, local art display and performance to assist local businesses in response to the town’s local disaster emergency regarding COVID-19.”
New Bridal Veil trail opens
The new trail, known as the Bridal Veil Creek Trail, begins at the east end of town from the parking area next to the Idarado Mining Company’s settling ponds, and snakes up through the valley to the base of the iconic Bridal Veil Falls. Just over a mile in length each way, the trail provides a scenic alternative to the sometimes-traffic-clogged 4WD road that until now afforded the only way up to the popular hiking and climbing areas.
JUNE
Lodging slowly reopens with limited capacity
Short-term lodging rentals opened on a limited basis and are not to exceed 25 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the Telluride Tourism Board. June 22 is the proposed date for lodging rentals to increase to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the tourism board. And, pending any future revised public health orders, by July 13 lodging rentals would be allowed to move to no more than 75 percent of maximum occupancy, again as determined weekly by the tourism board.
Dry conditions contribute to area wildfires
In June, smoke filled the valleys of the Telluride region, with ash dust fluttering through the air in some locales. Near Placerville, the Specie Creek Fire was reported under control quickly, after a coordinated response spearheaded initially by the Telluride Fire Protection Department.
The fire, which burned approximately four-and-a-half acres, was the result of “an unattended fire at a campsite on BLM land” just west of Caddis Flats, according to district chief John Bennett.
JULY
Town Park master plan update
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the revision process for the Town Park master plan is well on its way to eventual completion in the fall. At this point in the journey, which began in February, officials are seeking public input to guide them further as they craft the document that will serve as the roadmap for Town Park uses for the next 15 years.
Telluride Blues & Brews canceled
The cancelation of the 27th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival comes as little surprise to anyone tracking the COVID-19 pandemic’s relentless presence in the country. But for the festival’s director and president of SBG Productions, Steve Gumble, it was still a disappointment. In a letter posted on the festival’s website, he called the decision “the toughest I have made.” The festival was to have taken place in Telluride Town Park Sept. 18-20, featuring headliners Nathanial Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Buddy Guy, and Brittany Howard.
AUGUST
Drought persists
Remember the rains of two weeks ago?
They feel like two years ago, and moisture would be most welcome. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor graphic — a team effort from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, NOAA and the USDA — did not paint a happy picture: The entire state of Colorado is now in some form of drought.
Bill Jensen leaves Telski
The news of Bill Jensen’s abrupt resignation as Telski’s CEO in August caught many by surprise, especially given the uncertainty of the upcoming ski season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jensen’s signature Zen-like leadership since he came to Telluride in 2015 as CEO and partner helped guide Telski through one of the driest seasons ever in 2017-18. After that, anything seemed possible, but change is inevitable, Jensen said during an interview with the Daily Planet.
He submitted his resignation Aug. 7, as the resort had “been forced to make difficult decisions that have impacted key management positions,” majority owner Chuck Horning said Aug. 11 in a statement confirming Jensen’s departure.
Local officials discuss Bridal Veil crowds
In a measure of its success, the new Bridal Veil Creek Trail is seeing traffic few could have predicted. But with more area visitors longing for fresh air and the exertion of a good hike — with a waterfall reward — traffic and parking impacts in San Miguel County’s east end have been problematic.
‘As You Like It’
How do you navigate a theater performance in a pandemic? By recruiting one of the Box Canyon’s most crucial, well, players for guidance advice.
Telluride Theatre’s annual Shakespeare In the Park presentation will be performed where the Bard’s play is meant to take place — in a forest.
How live theater even managed to get the go-ahead to be performed this summer in Telluride at all is a result of the close collaboration with county public health director Grace Franklin.
What’s (in) the poop?
Telluride Town Council gave the go-ahead to take part in a new data collection program that, using human waste samples, can help public health officials with policy decisions regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Scientists know that an individual that has contracted the coronavirus sheds the virus in fecal matter in as few as two days after being infected. This occurs whether or not the individual is symptomatic. By collecting samples at Telluride’s wastewater treatment plant at Society Turn, the data could demonstrate an uptick in positive cases, well before a potential outbreak.
“It could give us a four-to-seven-day advance notice about positive cases,” town manager Ross Herzog said.
