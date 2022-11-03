People are still getting COVID-19, but you’d never know it by the numbers. San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin reported to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday afternoon that her peers locally, statewide and nationally must now rely on figures other than reported case counts to track the pandemic, now in its third year.
There is currently a single, reported positive case on the county’s COVID dashboard, a number that does not reflect evidence of a higher disease burden as demonstrated in samples drawn from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant. At-home testing and the concurrent lack of reporting positive cases to local officials is at the heart of the disconnect, Franklin said.
“Over the last two weeks, there's been about a 20 percent increase in cases and about a 9 percent and 20 percent increase in hospitalizations,” she told commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper at their regular meeting in Norwood. “PCR tests across the state have dropped substantially as well. One thing to call out on that state level, because you do have that higher population, percent positivity is also skewed due to low testing. But because we're seeing this rise in the other metrics, there's that genuine concern that there are community increasing cases as a whole. This makes sense, especially nationally and globally.”
According to Axios Denver, the latest Colorado figures show infections increased for the third straight week to their highest level since August. Statewide, hospital admissions are rising with 218 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Keep in mind the data doesn't include home-test results and many people are no longer reporting illnesses, meaning it's not a true reflection of the COVID-19 risk in Colorado, Axios reported.
San Miguel County, along with the State of Colorado and the Centers for Disease Control, will now be reporting weekly, rather than daily metrics. Additionally, Franklin said, her department is working to consolidate all local health information into a single online location and will eventually phase out the current, stand-alone COVID-19 page on the county’s website. What will remain are wastewater treatment plant test results and metrics such as hospitalizations.
“We aren't really seeing much going on locally except for anecdotal information,” she said. “There's just this very clear disconnect between the reported cases. And then what we're seeing from disease burden both with the wastewater numbers and then state and national trends for cases in hospitalizations.”
Franklin again stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.
“I know I've talked about this a bit every single time and it feels like it's the marching drum right now. But the best way to prepare for the winter and really protect those around you is to be up to date with flu vaccines, as well as the updated Omicron booster.”
Other respiratory illnesses in addition to COVID-19 are also being tracked by public health officials. In addition to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported a marked increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) statewide and is monitoring a concurrent increase in hospitalizations and outbreaks. In Colorado and nationally, the surge in RSV cases is straining pediatric units, with some calling the stress “our March 2020.” It was then that COVID-19 cases were swamping hospitals, long before vaccines were developed.
According to a news release from San Miguel County, 42 outbreaks were reported statewide, more than double the number from the same timeframe in 2021. Currently, 95 percent of hospitalizations are among children. The CDPHE has seen a sharp increase in reported RSV outbreaks occurring in child care and school settings. Among these outbreaks, more than half have had at least one person involved in the outbreak seek care at a hospital.
“While an increase in respiratory infections is typical for this time of year, the unusually high number of severe cases has resulted in a strain on pediatric clinics and hospitals in many regions of the United States, including Colorado,” Franklin said. “To protect those most at risk, teachers, staff and students, as well as child care professionals and young children in child care, should stay home whenever sick.”
RSV is a common respiratory virus that spreads by inhaling or having contact with the virus-containing droplets spread by an infected individual when talking, coughing or sneezing. For most, symptoms of RSV are like the common cold, while symptoms may be more severe in infants, young children and older adults. Symptoms include runny or stuffy nose, sneezing or coughing, fever, decreased appetite, difficulty breathing, or wheezing.
Public health officials advise that if experiencing symptoms, individuals should remain home from work, school or child care until fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and given that other symptoms have been improving for 24 hours. This guidance applies to influenza and COVID-19 as well, even if the individual has tested negative for COVID-19.
“Seasonal cold and flu season has officially begun,” Franklin said. “Public health is actively following developments with pediatric hospital strain due to RSV infections and working with local medical centers to understand what’s happening locally.”
In other health news, Franklin urges the public to take the Community Health Survey. The results will help shape an improved five-year plan for the West Central Public Health region, of which San Miguel County is a part.
“We want to hear from the community about what your health and wellness needs are, how you live your life, and then how can public health prioritize our programs and our funding to best serve everybody in our community,” she said Wednesday.
Updated COVID-19 vaccines and annual flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. San Miguel County Public Health will continue to administer vaccines to combat flu and COVID throughout the month of November. To register for a flu vaccine, visit bit.ly/smcflu. To register for an updated COVID vaccine or booster, visit bit.ly/smcvaccine.
