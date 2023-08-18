Teaming up for social change

Telluride resident Ken Grossinger has spent most of his career “in the organizing community,” as he puts it.
He’s promoted voting rights; he’s represented service employees (John Sweeney, AFL-CIO president from 1995-2009, called Grossinger “one of the smartest strategists I know”).
“I was trained to think as an organizer. Art and culture were never part of the mix,” he recalled.
“And then I married an artist.”
The artist, Micheline Klagsbrun, is an oil painter who also creates mixed-media works on paper. Her pieces evoke “flux and transformation, dislocation and memory,” as she has put it on her website: a very different way of thinking — of being in the world — than Grossinger was used to.
And yet here we are: Together, Klagsbrun and Grossinger launched the CrossCurrents Foundation, which supports individual artists, arts organizations and community and social justice organizations. It was a way to combine their passions for a greater, collective good, Grossinger explained.
“It’s been a marriage made in heaven.”
Now, Grossinger has written a new book, “Art Works: How Organizers and Artists are Creating a Better World,” about what can happen when artists and organizers team up for social change.
“It wasn’t until I understood the way (Micheline) thought about art that I could really write this book,” he explained to an online interviewer at The New Press. “I thought I could glean the most from people who were doing the work that I wanted to write about.”
On Tuesday, Grossinger will team up with a local artist-turned activist, Jennie Franks, director of the Telluride Playwrights Festival, to discuss his book at Telluride Arts’ HQ. The talk starts at 5:30 p.m.
As the region’s local arts incubator, nonprofit Telluride Arts is a fitting setting for the discussion, and Franks is an ideal person to lead it. Her own passion for social change was sparked by “The Hispanic Women’s Project,’ produced by the TFF in its final year. The nonprofit Franks co-founded, SPARKy Productions, “now focuses most of its energy” on supporting young regional women through the Latina Scholarship Fund (learn more at sparkyproductions.org).
“Jennie has lived this,” Grossinger said. “She understands it in her DNA. She brings the two” — that is, the arts and social activism — “together.”
“My life as an activist and my life as an artist are inseparable,” the singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte has said of “Art Works.” “Ken Grossinger reveals the power generated when these two strands intertwine. The stories and strategies he illuminates cast light on a path to social justice.”
Yet in another sense, both Belafonte — and Franks — are ahead of the curve.
“One of the main points of this book is that art is not just a reflection or a reaction to a social movement. The book is full of examples” that show a work of art “can be an accelerant, or a place of comfort, or a call to action” when it comes to social change, Grossinger said. “It’s full of examples where artists and activists have worked together. The issue, from my point of view, is that it’s not happening at scale.”
Yet it could be.
“Art has the capacity to reach the heart and the soul in a way that organizers never will,” Grossinger said, “because they’re trained to think in terms of objectives and measurements: for example, how many pamphlets or flyers went out,” and what were the results?
“Artists think about what changes the heart.”
Put the two together, and the result can be powerful. In 2013, street artist Justin Nethercut — who goes by NETHER — worked with a local housing organizer and 15 street artists to create a series of Baltimore murals targeting slumlords and dilapidated, city-owned buildings.
“He was calling the city to account for both the slum properties and city-owned properties,” Grossinger said. “Justin put a QR code on each mural, which took you to the website of the slumlord who owned the building. Within the first day after the mural went up, the QR code came down.”
Game on: a new mural went up, and the QR code would again come down.
One mural depicted a raven. By the fifth mural, by a street artist named Gaia of a Pharaoh overlooking a cotton plantation, provocatively subtitled “Exile,” “The landlord went ballistic and called up the Baltimore Sun,” Grossinger said. “The project got wide exposure.”
The press investigated, and it emerged that the owner controlled properties “which had been cited for 500 cases of lead poisoning. Over the summer, the narrative kept building.” The result: “The city’s demolition budget was raised from $2 million to more than $20 million.”
QR codes, and for that matter, social media in general, are being quickly mastered by Grossinger, who is heading to Aspen, and on to Denver, for interviews about his book next week. Catch him in conversation at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver, an artist’s and activist’s hub, if you can’t see him in Telluride.
“I’m 69 years old, and I hadn’t used social media a lot,” Grossinger said. “All of a sudden I’m immersed in Linked In and Twitter and Spotify. It’s been a joy for me.”
A book launch party, free and open to the public, for Ken Grossinger’s “Art Works: How Organizers and Artists are Creating a Better World,” is Tuesday in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery at 5:30 p.m. Copies of the book will be for sale.
