Marketing for the region, and the contract with Marketing Telluride Inc. also known as the Telluride Tourism Board, were the parallel topics of discussion at a Telluride Town Council retreat Friday afternoon that included elected officials and staff from Mountain Village and San Miguel County, as well as tourism board representatives and others. It marked the first time all stakeholders were gathered to discuss marketing, though Telluride officials have been eyeing the topic for several months.
Some in the group approached the talks warily at first, concerned that Telluride was planning on eliminating or reducing its portion of marketing funding directed to tourism. Telluride channels business license fees to the tourism board, while Mountain Village collects an excise tax for marketing. The county serves as a pass-through for a lodging tax it collects.
“It seems like Telluride has gotten pretty far down the pike of getting a lot of people concerned,” said Mountain Village council member Peter Duprey. “I guess what concerns me is it seems like Telluride is unilaterally decided they're going to reduce their funding contribution. I guess what bothers me is we've all got to work together. So if there is some concern, let's get together and figure out what the answer is and not just unilaterally decide.”
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young and Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown assured Duprey and others that his concerns were exactly what this initial conversation aimed to address — a desire for transparency from the tourism board and what the return on investment yielded. A fresh look at the contract, it was agreed, was overdue, as the current agreement is 15 years old.
“There was a question about our funding, but as DeLanie said, we did not unilaterally do anything and are opening this discussion before anything gets changed,” Brown said.
Telluride Council member Geneva Shaunette has long expressed concerns with the tourism board contract and mission. She offered a laundry list of perceived issues for the group’s consideration. Some of those concerns included budgets not being made public, staff travel expenses, rental costs for offices and the visitor’s center, board meetings not being open to the public, executive team salaries and compensation, a need to highlight small business in marketing efforts, and managing the people who come for the outdoor experience.
“Telluride is special and is perceived as special from other places because you get space and because you get to feel like you're in the woods by yourself,” Shaunette said. “We haven't been feeling that … it's been getting worse and worse and in terms of crowdedness.”
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom agreed that greater financial transparency was in order and characterized many of Shaunette’s concerns as opportunities for improvement, but praised the board for its efforts in aiding local governments with pandemic-related visitor information.
“I think they did an amazing job of pivoting this year to helping become better communicators,” Holstrom said. “And I really like once we figure out the transparency issues, is really focusing on those opportunities.”
Dan Jansen, a Telluride Tourism Board member and the board’s new chair, thanked the group for the feedback and addressed transparency issues.
“I'm very open to doing things better and differently,” Jansen said. “One of the first initiatives I put in place was, believe it or not, transparency but it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it should. We did add a council member from the two towns to the board. … We did put our poster funding information on our website. We've taken a whole series of other steps. Is it enough?”
He added that trade strategies are under wraps, a fact he acknowledged could lead to frustration from those wanting to see budget details. The tourism board does not grant access “down to the paperclips level because we do not want to reveal our specific strategies via our spend to our competition.”
Jansen additionally welcomed the opportunity to revisit the contract with a subgroup in an effort to incorporate some of the concerns expressed.
“We're not about crazy numbers,” he said. “We live here, too. We want to be able to walk down our own sidewalks.”
The other arm of the nearly two-hour meeting took a longer view, with the group agreeing that, as Brown suggested, a mediated series of focus groups examining a revamped long-term vision for the entire county would prove useful and potentially be paid for with funds from the tourism board.
“I think that there's sort of two tracks that need to occur,” said Telluride Council member Adrienne Christy. “I really hope that we, as the three governments, can put some money towards what Todd was discussing, as far as identity and forums and really integrating the community in a positive discussion.”
Young was encouraged with the scope of the discussion.
“I think we just sometimes have to start having the discussion in order to get anywhere with it,” she said. “And that's what we have done today. I think it's going to be a very comprehensive and well thought-out movement forward with the subgroup that gets formed.”
Any future contract negotiations will not be open to the public, but drafts will be made public for comment. An elected official representing Telluride, Mountain Village and the county will lead contract negotiations.
