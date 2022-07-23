Stephen Ruhmel's journey to Telluride began in March at Newark Airport when he struck up a conversation with a stranger who also happened to be headed to the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas. That stranger was Sarah Holbrooke, the executive director of the Pinhead Institute. Stephen was on his way to give a talk about his work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and speech biomarkers for Alzheimer's detection at the festival. Holbrooke attended Stephen’s chat and asked him to come to Telluride to do a talk through Pinhead.
Stephen agreed, and on Monday (July 25), he will give a talk at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. about AI and Digital Health. Stephen explained that his talk in Telluride would be more expansive than his talk in Austin.
"I will talk about digital health and how artificial intelligence and different types of technology are now being used in, in healthcare, whether that's in clinical research or commercial practice," Stephen said.
Digital health includes things like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, telehealth, telemedicine, mobile apps, and software. Stephen decided to expand his talk to cover the breadth of digital health applications he's been working with and their uses and applications within the health care industry.
For example, Stephen referenced a study by Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, California, that uses Fitbits and Apple watches to detect whether or not the wearer has COVID.
"It's pretty incredible, they (the devices) can do that and understand that heart rate variability and sleep patterns which actually are highly indicative of a COVID infection, perhaps earlier than would otherwise be detected from an at-home nasal swab test. So that's some of those things that are really impressive. You're able to use something that's already on your wrist to tell you a lot more about your health or, in this case, an early diagnosis," Stephen said.
One of the biggest concerns and questions Stephen frequently receives from audiences is the concern of privacy when people use AI for their health. He explained that this is a valid and legitimate concern. At the end of the day, he said, it comes down to who has access to the patient's information and how they use it. Because digital health is a relatively new field, it's not properly regulated. Stephen advises people to be careful with whom they give access to their digital data.
Stephen's goal for Monday's talk is for people to understand what is happening in the digital health world. He encourages people to participate in and volunteer with research studies in the field. Monday evening, he will provide a list of studies people can sign up for, like studies centered around heart health and atrial fibrillation or “Afib.”
"One of the challenges with privacy is making sure you can establish that trust with participants," Stephen added.
Stephen's Monday talk is geared towards adults, and familiarity with science is not required or necessary. But, the following day, there will be something for the kids. Also visiting Telluride is Stephen's wife, Megan Ruhmel. Megan is Senior Research Technician at ExxonMobil and is a part of Pinhead's Punk Science series for children.
"Sarah (Holbrooke) was very impressed with Stephen's talk at SXSW and put me in touch with him and his wife, Megan, who is also in STEM, to do a Scholars in the Schools or Punk Science presentation. Since Megan has more experience working with kids, we asked if she would run the Punk Science activity. Then we decided Stephen's cutting-edge clinical research would be great for an older audience, hence this upcoming talk," said Elena Hausser, Scholars in the Schools (SITS) program coordinator at Pinhead.
Megan's event is called "Playful Polymers" and will be held Tuesday at the Transfer Warehouse at 5:15 p.m. At the program, kids will learn about polymers through bouncy balls. Megan said she is most looking forward to watching the kids make connections.
"They've heard the term ‘polymers’ before, but what does it actually mean? And what does it look like?" said Megan. "Once they see real-life examples, and what around them is a polymer and how they can create something new, it is always so fascinating to watch."
