Tellurde's 2019-2020 ski season is over, as Governor Jared Polis is set to announce an executive order Saturday night shutting down the state's ski areas for a period of time, effective immediately.
Telski released a statement Saturday evening confirming the governor's decision. Even though the time period for closures wasn't immediately known, Telski CEO Bill Jensen said it wouldn't matter since there are only three weeks left until Closing Day April 5, making Saturday the last day of the season.
Resort-owned restaurants and hotels will remain open for now, though officials are discussing next steps and expect them to close within the next week.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
