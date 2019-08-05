Jeff Badger

Jeffrey Southgate Badger of Telluride, Colorado, and Kennebunkport, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at University of Colorado Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was 70.
Jeff was born in Portland, Maine, on June 25, 1949, son of Robert and Lois Badger. Jeff grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Sudbury, Massachusetts. He attended Nasson College and enlisted in the Army. He served in Korea during the Vietnam War. His time in Korea allowed him the opportunity to explore the Far East, where he developed a lifelong love for the Thai culture.
Jeff loved to travel and meet people. He and his daughter, Molly, took yearly summer journeys throughout the world.
Molly noted some of the many qualities and undertakings that made her father a unique and memorable person. “His absolute love for life. Traveling. His underground bus tours he drove from Amsterdam to India, through lpaces of the world we could never travel freely now. His ski bum years in Breck. The Army in Korea. Taking me around the world when I was a teen, making me who I am,” she said. “I guess it boils down to him making lifelong friends wherever he went. A genuine human.”
His exploits include: Owner of Mountain Maids in Breckenridge, owning and driving a bus for Sunshine Line touring from Amsterdam to Nepal, owner of two Siam Restaurants in Telluride. Jeff left an indelible mark on the Telluride community and will be sorely missed.
Jeff aka “Crazy Cowboy,” and beloved wife, Su, were a fixture in the NASCAR circuit across the country, a great passion of Jeff's.
Jeff was predeceased by father, Robert Badger and wife, Surang Miller. He is survived by his daughter, Molly Roden Badger (Rena Badger); mother, Lois Badger; brother, Dana Badger; sister, Pamela Badger Davis, and many nieces, nephews and their children. The family is grateful to Sondra McKernan for her devotion and caregiving following the passing of his wife, Su. With Sondra's help Jeff was able to return to Kennebunkport and continue his travels. Jeff leaves behind an untold number of friends and acquaintances around the world who will forever blessed having known him.
Molly and Jeff are grateful to both the Thai Monks in Tuscon, Arizona and Denver for their support over the last few months. Continuing with Jeff's desires, a Thai Buddhist ceremony and celebration of life will be held in Telluride in the near future.
Donations would be welcome in Jeff's name to Telluride Adaptive Sports, P.O. Box 2254, Telluride, Colorado 81435. Also GoFundMe account has been established to help defray expenses related to his funeral. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-jeff-badger, or make a direct deposit at Alpine Bank under Jeff’s name
There will be a celebration of Jeff’s life Wednesday at the Telluride Elks Lodge at 4 p.m. All are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.