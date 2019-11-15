Dan Wilson’s last day at Wilkinson Public Library marks the end of a long chapter in not only his life, but the library’s history, too. For 23 years, Wilson has cleaned, repaired and maintained the library. He started in 1996, when the library was located on South Spruce Street in the building currently occupied by the Telluride Marshal’s Department. It’s a job he has been grateful for since he started as a part-time employee.
“I won the lottery,” Wilson said, adding that he’s the last employee from those days.
“We still had a card catalogue, but we were cutting edge,” he said. “We had public access internet through the Telluride Infozone.”
Wilson was working in the gig economy before it was called that, he said. He had cleaning jobs at Rice Lumber, San Juan Brewing Company (located in the Depot) and Swede Finn Hall. His work at the library encompassed 12 hours a week. Before long, he “started fixing things. It’s what I do.”
The library’s growth is something he can measure in terms of toilet paper.
“Back in the day, I ordered toilet paper one case at a time,” he said. “Now, I order 12 cases at a time.”
It’s a testament to the support the community lends its five-star library.
“It’s amazing how much this community loves and supports the library,” he said. Following the overwhelming approval for a .75 mill levy override, Wilson said he was blown away. “I had no idea. But thanks to the mill levy, we can keep it (the building) up.”
The man who “fixes things” knows every inch of the building at 100 West Pacific Ave. And there’s a lot to know. The building, which was opened to patrons in 2000, has 20,000 square feet of interior space and another 14,000 square feet that includes the underground garage and the terraces. Though the building was brand new, it was not without its problems. He worked through a long post-construction punch list and also dealt with 85 roof leaks in the first year, a flaw that led to the library district bringing legal action against the roofing contractor. Despite the many leaks, Wilson said the collection was spared.
“No books were damaged,” he said.
His daily routine, he said, is much like a punch list. He prowls the building “looking for problems, checking the mechanicals, crossing things off” the list. The native Coloradoan (he’s originally from Cortez and his mother’s family first settled in the Denver area in the 1850s) is from a family of farmers accustomed to self-reliance and frontier ingenuity. He has applied that to his work as facilities manager.
“If you don’t know how to do something, learn how to do it,” he said.
He was bedeviled, however, by the ongoing crankiness of the garage door.
“I’ve often wondered if it had a Ute curse on it,” he said with a laugh.
Wilson regards the library as a community hub, one that goes far to replace the essence of the days when more people lived in town and offseasons were marked by potlucks and impromptu get-togethers.
“People live outside of town now,” he said. “The library has become that (in-town) spot.”
Since 2000, he’s overseen numerous changes to the building as community needs swell. It’s been remodeled to accommodate not only expanded services, but also a larger staff. Wilson credits past library boards and staff for making the current facility a reality.
“It was a visionary plan,” he said. “It wouldn’t be here if not for them. It was the last perfect lot. I can’t imagine the community without the library.”
He expressed high praise for library director Sarah Landeryou and the staff.
“Sarah and the staff and board have made the library the best it’s ever been,” he said. “They’re excited to be here and they’re making things happen for the patrons.”
Landeryou is equally effusive in her praise for Wilson’s skills and easy company.
“Dan will be greatly missed,” Landeryou said. “He really has poured his heart and soul into the library. He knows the community well and is more than just a facilities manager as he really understands the role of the public library as well.”
She also praised his ability to repair things, instead of defaulting immediately to replacing what was broken.
“I think one of the things that sets him apart is his commitment to sustainability and green efforts,” she said. “He is a proponent of re-use and would look for ways to use what we have before buying something new.”
Despite being 20 years old, Landeryou said that new patrons would refer to the library as “new.”
“That is because of the work Dan does to keep it looking good.”
His work, Wilson said, was “not just taking care of the building,” but helping host the numerous special events that take place in the library, events that range from the KOTO Ski Swap in the garage this weekend to science fairs, classes and countless activities for all ages put on by library staff.
Wilson’s assistant, Jake O’Brien, will take his place, with Hank Shell stepping up to become O’Brien’s assistant. Any advice for his successors?
“Remain calm,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of stuff to keep track of.”
Landeryou said he’ll be missed.
“In terms of impact, Dan’s contributions will be here at the library for many years to come,” she said, “though the one thing that he may not miss is the frequently problematic garage door!”
He and his wife, Daphne, bought a place in Ridgway 15 years ago, and the commute, he admits, factored into his decision to retire as soon as he was eligible.
“I won’t miss the Dallas Divide 500,” he said.
Even with post-retirement plans that include travel, “lots of work on the house,” a tour of national parks he hasn’t visited yet and the eagerly anticipated construction of a man cave in his garage, he’ll miss caring for the building, fussy garage door and all.
“I’ve put a lot of myself into this place,” he said. “It’s a part of me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.