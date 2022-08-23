Mountain Village Town Council will hold a second reading, public hearing and council vote on an ordinance considering the final Site Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project during a special meeting on Thursday. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m.
Council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading during its regular meeting July 21. Council member Patrick Berry, a Telski employee, recused himself from the agenda item and council vote at the time, as the ski resort is a co-applicant.
The July decision came a day after the town’s design review board approved and recommended the third required application for the SPUD process to Town Council during its own special meeting. Board members Scott Bennett and Ellen Kramer were the two dissenting votes, while the other five voting members approved it. The board previously approved the plans, but added 11 conditions that the applicant, Merrimac Fort Partners LLC, had to meet prior to the most recent approval. The conditions included improved lighting, landscaping, building materials, roof design and lower maximum heights. There was also a public site walk held prior to the July 20 special meeting, with balloons placed at certain points to convey the potential height of the buildings.
Council will also consider a resolution regarding a major subdivision application Thursday to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR.
The project currently includes plans for 53 dedicated hotel rooms, 38 branded residences that constitute an additional 77 hotel keys when not in use by the owner, 29 condominiums and 10 employee apartments. Food and beverage spaces, a ballroom, spa, and retails shops are also included as part of the project, which is most likely going to be a Four Seasons hotel in accordance with the goals of the Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan.
This final SPUD approval is a culmination of the previous conceptual and sketch approvals the project has received from design review board and Town Council.
“This application represents the final PUD package: variations, community benefits, public benefits, density transfers/rezones, design plans, legal agreements and major subdivision review,” Mountain Village Assistant Town Manager Michelle Haynes said in a recent news release highlighting this week’s special meeting. “This is a long-anticipated development proposal in a key location adjacent to the gondola as identified in our 2011 comprehensive plan and the current comprehensive plan process as a flagship hotel site.”
The first public hearing for the hotel project was held in February 2022, and the first conceptual approval was granted by Town Council in March 2022. The second sketch approval application was approved in May 2022, before council members approved the first reading of the ordinance July 21.
While the application process is moving right along, the project would take at least three years to build “if we’re lucky,” but it’ll most likely be four or five years before the hotel and property is open and operational, once approved and a building permit is issued, Dev Motwani, president and CEO of Merrimac Ventures and co-applicant, previously explained.
A construction mitigation plan is required with the final design review application as well.
“We've asked that we continue to work on this and that the applicants start working with the town on their construction mitigation plan six months before a building permit is issued,” Haynes said during the July 21 meeting.
A Planned Unit Development application provides the Town Council with the ability to vary and waive provisions of the Community Development Code in exchange for community benefits. As this project has developed, a number of community benefits have been included in this application.
To view the application material, which includes architectural sketches and plans for the development, visit the town’s current planning webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/current-planning.
Written public comments on the proposal may be addressed to cd@mtnvillage.org.
The public is invited to attend all hearings meetings virtually or in person. Meeting info and Zoom log-in information can be found on the meeting agenda and packet, which can be found on the Town Council webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/town-council.
