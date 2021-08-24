While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the initial timeline, Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved and adopted the Trails Master Plan during its regular meeting Thursday afternoon after three-plus years of work.
Like the current Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan amendment process, officials consider the trails plan another road map of sorts as the town looks at future open space and trails projects, including recommendations for trail upgrades, new trails, policy recommendations and increased connectivity options between different corridors within Mountain Village, as well as with the regional trails system.
“Mountain Village is currently lacking in its connectivity between different pods of the town (Town Hall, Meadows, Village Center with main arteries like San Joaquin, Benchmark and Adams Ranch) for non-motorized active transportation, and this plan addresses the need for safe active transportation opportunities between our corridors and give residents more diverse options for recreational pursuits,” Mountain Village Transit and Recreation Director Jim Loebe said.
Alta Planning + Design, of Portland, Oregon, gathered significant public feedback during the summer and fall of 2018 through several public outreach events and extensive stakeholder interviews.
According to an online survey conducted in September 2018, 87 percent of the 280 respondents wanted to see more trails in Mountain Village, while 82 percent said hiking is their top trail-related activity.
A first draft was presented to council in July of 2019, and sent back to the consultants with several changes requested.
The revised plan was slated to be considered by council in March 2020, but put on hold due to the pandemic. The revised draft was presented to Town Council during the July meeting, before being adopted this month.
“While generally well received, council directed staff to re-engage with Alta Planning + Design to incorporate several recommended changes. Council’s main critique of the plan was that it lacked a clear connection between priority projects and community goals. Further, council commented that the implementation plan was both rigid and overly aggressive from a financial standpoint,” according to a memo by Loebe submitted for the July meeting.
The plan’s outlined goals now include: ensuring that trail users feel safe when on Mountain Village trails; providing a variety of year-round trail experiences that serves users of all ages and abilities; developing a trails system and supporting infrastructure that promotes effortless navigation of the trail system, and a sustainable trail system that respects and benefits Mountain Village’s unique alpine environment; and collaborating with neighboring partners and jurisdictions to realize shared interests regarding trails, according to town news release.
“The biggest aspect of the plan just comes down to that connectivity for our residents and visitors and helping encourage active transportation and provide safe and well thought-out trails in the future. This plan doesn’t automatically commit us to building every trail and project outlined in the plan right off the bat,” Loebe explained. “Each year parks and rec staff will use the plan to identify our next projects and start exploring funding partnership opportunities (grants from the state or collaborations with other entities) and present projects to council for approval during the annual budgeting cycle for projects slated for the following fiscal year. Current trail projects identified in the plan that are in the works include adding shoulders to improve biking and walking along San Joaquin Road, and working with SMART to build a tunnel under Highway 145 to connect the Meadows Trail with Lawson Hill.”
The trails plan will also be beneficial whenever the town works with developers, especially when negotiating public benefits, as the plan will help guide the town and developers in trail access adjacent to contemplated projects.
“I think it really aids the conversation and moves the process along that much quicker,” Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said in the news release.
To view the final plan, visit townofmountainvillage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.