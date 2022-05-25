When it comes to summer travel, there’s some good news and some challenging news. Matt Skinner, director of Colorado Flights Alliance (CFA), gave an update to Telluride Town Council Tuesday morning, revealing data that he said represented “two sides of a coin.”
On one hand, faced with inflation, data shows consumer confidence taken a dive, settling nearly as low as it was when the pandemic hit. Displaying a graph of national trends, Skinner said there are a number of factors affecting U.S. travelers.
“We've watched consumer confidence plummet since January,” Skinner said. “People are nervous about inflation, people are nervous about the economy, and that was even pre-war. We're facing rising fuel prices, and inflation really starting to hit people.”
Still, he said, the figures aren’t as low as they fell in the 2010 recession when consumer confidence was, “at the bottom of the barrel.” Federal interventions, he said, have played a steadying role.
Despite economic worries and dollars that do not go as far, people are still placing the desire to travel as a high priority.
“On the other side of that coin is that we haven't seen any real dip in people's desire to travel,” Skinner said. “And so even though there's lack of confidence about the economy, people are still prioritizing travel as one of the highest things in their list and in their house. Somebody coined it ‘revenge travel.’ We've been cooped up for so long.”
Results of a survey conducted by Destination Analysts show that, in response to the question how respondents expect to spend their income in the near future, leisure travel remains sturdy.
“Americans are still prioritizing their leisure travel,” according to the survey. “Despite the economic concerns, 60.6 percent continue to say their leisure travel is a high priority in their budget for the next three months.”
That bodes well for summer visitation to the Telluride region. But, in another flip side to the coin, gas prices are showing their impacts on decisions for those who travel by car.
“We're really starting to see some grounded feedback that there is resistance now to the increase in price of travel, and the gas prices through the roof,” Skinner said. “This is historic and talking to some old timers in town, high gas prices (means) less drive traffic, and it was one of the challenges that we've dealt with through the pandemic. That's actually maybe something that will help us start to even things out and normalize it, especially the summer of visitation we see to Telluride, but it's something crazy, like 60 percent of people in the last month didn't take a trip because of the cost of travel and cost of fuel. We've been hit really pretty impactfully by regional drive traffic over the last couple of years.”
For Skinner and CFA, getting people back in planes, rather than driving, could serve to buffer those impacts.
“We're trying to work through the airline recovery and put people back in planes,” he said. “That's the core guest that really helps support our destination financially, less impact, less volume, etc. And so it obviously all works together holistically.”
Though airlines are still struggling, destination travel continues to stay strong.
“We're seeing great demand for our flights, but on the other end of it, the airlines are still struggling,” Skinner said. “And so it's been really kind of a crazy setup of tings. Their (major airports) whole core businesses like business travel being a huge chunk of that prior previously, still hasn't come back. And so leisure … we're in a good position.”
Business travel will likely even out at levels lower than before the pandemic, due in part, to the shift away from in-person conferences and the proliferation of on-line meeting platforms like Zoom. That trend affects hotels, conferences centers and other business travel-oriented enterprises.
“It's not that they expect that they'll get back to what 2019 was,” Skinner explained. “Everybody's kind of accepted that it's going to be different.”
Flight-wise, it looks like more of a typical summer with what Skinner called CFA’s “normal network” of flights coming into Montrose. Feeding into the region are flights from Chicago, Houston and Dallas, as well as Denver flights to Telluride Regional Airport. The Phoenix to Montrose flights have ceased, which likely factored in to an increase in drive-up traffic of late. Getting that market back in the air and on directs to Telluride, Skinner said, could aid in easing in-town congestion.
Fuel costs, a pilot shortage and a decline in regional routes are all challenges faced by those in the travel industry.
“Summer looks kind of flattish,” he said. “We'll see if there's normalization. Right now, the bookings have been up and down by week, and the overall summer looks really similar (to last year) actually. I would hate to use the word normal in any sense of the word right now.”
