Last week, the Lone Cone Library in Norwood received a special commissioned painting, a donation made possible by a benefactor who loves the Wright’s Mesa area and is a supporter of the library and its programming.
The painting, unveiled in a ceremonial manner along with the story behind it, was celebrated with talks and a dinner last Thursday, Oct. 27, at the library with special guests.
Benefactor Ralph Andy has been coming to Norwood for some 40 years now. With a group of fellow hunters, he fell in love with the Norwood area long ago. He first came to town with his father to hunt elk with outfitter Winston Davis, meeting many local Norwood legends in the process. In fact, Clint Perry became such a beloved family friend that Perry officiated Andy’s father’s funeral in Pennsylvania.
Andy and his crew also met Ron Clements and hunted with Eagle’s Nest outfitting of Norwood, along with Howard Hughes, too.
While Andy used to be the youngest hunter in his group, after so many decades he’s now one of the elders. His memories of hunting and enjoying the landscape of Wright’s Mesa have become precious to him. In the past, at the end of a Norwood hunt, his late father used to propose a toast. To “one more time,” he would say as he raised a glass, hoping the group could gather again the following year to hunt. The phrase “one more time” is so important to the family, they’ve even commemorated it on coins they carry.
At the event, Andy introduced many of his current hunting group members. They sat in attendance for the unveiling of the artwork.
The artist was also present, Dino Farnese, whom Andy met during travel. A few years ago, Andy asked Farnese about doing a painting to commemorate the idea of “one more time” and to capture the essence of what Norwood has come to mean to Andy’s group. Farnese agreed and worked on the commissioned painting for a few years.
For Andy, a champion of local libraries, the Lone Cone Library was the perfect place to house the artwork. He’s a believer in what libraries can do for a community. In his talk, he told guests it’s about giving people opportunity.
“When you help a library, you help people that want to help themselves,” he said.
He mentioned children who need learning resources, people who need use of a computer for job searches, adults furthering their education, students who need to study, and people looking for references or even recreation.
“It’s an awesome, awesome institution for a community,” he said.
Andy first met program director Beverly Taylor and director Carrie Andrew, of Lone Cone Library, a few years ago when he’d bagged his elk and was browsing materials. Already, he’d donated a book to the Lone Cone Library and was looking for that and other things.
He’s made donations to the library the last few years and helped support the space and what it offers Norwood.
Now, he’s proud to celebrate his father’s legacy and the dreams he’s experienced with his group of friends and family. The painting, with a brass plate featuring the title “One More Time” is hanging over the fireplace at the library now. In a custom-made barn wood frame, the memory aims to capture all of the beauty Andy has treasured in Norwood. He hopes others will enjoy it too.
