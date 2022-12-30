Big snows are not over, the National Weather Service warned Friday. Translation for drivers: take extra care on local roads. “Periods of heavy snow are expected for the mountains and some adjacent valleys mainly Friday through Monday, though snow will not be continuous,” the weather service’s Grand Junction office advised. “Be prepared for rapidly changing winter driving conditions as slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities are expected.”
“We’re still under the influence of the same system” that by Friday had brought more than a foot of fresh holiday snow to the San Juans, NWS meterologist Megan Stackhouse said. Indeed, “Sunday night, into Monday, are kind of the most active periods of this storm, especially in Telluride, and even more so farther down south,” deeper into the Southwest San Juans and over Red Mountain Pass. “It’s even worse” for drivers headed down here, Stackhouse said frankly. “They’ll be picking up some pretty heavy snow totals.”
Specifically, Telluride may see “an additional 3-6 (inches)” of snow Sunday afternoon, and another 2 inches early Monday. Red Mountain Pass may get an additional 4-8 inches or more.
“We have a Winter Storm Warning continuing through 6 p.m. Monday,” Stackhouse said. “We’re keeping it going, to account for lingering showers.” Ultimately, there will be “as much as 10-20 inches of snow out of this system, at least, and more than 3 feet of snow in some parts of the San Juans. It’s a really good event!”
On Tuesday, driving conditions will improve. “Tuesday looks to be pretty good,” Stackhouse said. “There’ll still be some light showers; periodic snowfall. Check the latest road conditions before heading out,” available at cotrip.org, “and don’t believe the webcams,” which depict just one stretch of highway. “A little farther down the road, driving conditions can be completely different. I’ve encountered this myself.” Drivers should never relax behind the wheel, especially in wintertime, and particularly over these next few days. “Our forecast models extend through the first week of January, and we have a couple more storm systems on the horizon” between now and then, Stackhouse added. “There are no indications of a big high-pressure system moving in over the next week or so,” which means unsettled weather will linger.
Meanwhile, on US 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, one headache for east-west drivers looking to avoid I-70 should soon go away: the Little Blue Canyon highway project, a major reconstruction zone between mileposts 123 and 27, is about to break for winter.
“I don’t have an exact date for this to begin, due to changing weather conditions,” project spokesman Kathleen Wanatowicz said. “But next week we will be working to strip the roads. So drivers should expect an alternating-lane of traffic, with pilot-car operations.”
“Beyond next week, at some point in January, traffic will be open to two lanes, with no delays, as the project shuts down for the winter.”
As this reporter has learned firsthand, the Little Blue Canyon construction team is good at apprising drivers of changing road conditions (text ‘US50’ to 21000 to be put on the list). After the project reopens in the spring, work will continue on the highway — with alternating, one-way traffic — on weekdays through summer. Don’t expect to avoid delays by traveling at night: once the project resumes, except during weekends, the road will be closed entirely from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. See a complete schedule (and print one out to keep in your car) at US50Info.com.
