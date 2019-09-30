A 38-year-old Georgia woman will be sentenced in San Miguel County Tuesday for her role in the alleged double-homicide of her daughters in Norwood in 2017.
Nashika Bramble was found guilty in July of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshal, 8. The girls’ mummified remains were found in Bramble’s car on a Norwood farm Sept. 8, 2017.
According to witness accounts and interviews conducted during the investigation into the girls’ deaths, Bramble was part of a small nomadic religious group calling itself “The Family” that settled on a former marijuana farm owned by Norwood resident Alec Blair in the summer of 2017. There, the group awaited the total solar eclipse of 2017, and an ensuing apocalypse that they believed would transport them to another spiritual realm.
The group’s spiritual leader, a Haitian woman named Madani Ceus, allegedly deemed Bramble’s daughters to be unclean and banished them to Bramble’s 1999 Toyota Sedan, which was parked on the property, while the rest of the group continued to spiritually prepare for the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse.
Group members were forbidden to have contact with the children or give them food and water, according to testimonies, and the girls died inside the car. Blair and Ceus’ husband, Ashford Archer, also from Haiti, worked together to conceal the car beneath a tarp.
Bramble, who was in an advanced state of pregnancy at the time, fled to Grand Junction, where she turned herself in shortly after authorities discovered the remains of her daughters. She has been held in custody at the Gunnison County Jail recently, while her codefendants Blair, Ceus and Archer are still at the San Miguel County Jail.
Bramble’s double-murder trial took place in Montrose District Court July 8-16. San Miguel County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dan Covault spent two days on the witness stand describing the crime scene in graphic detail. A variety of expert witnesses went on to testify that the girls had likely died of heat, dehydration and starvation weeks before their bodies were found. Forensic analysis of the growth plates of the girls’ bones showed they had endured stress that could be linked to malnutrition.
Other witnesses at Bramble’s trial included former members of The Family; several individuals who encountered the religious group as they traveled around the country for two years before making it to Norwood; Makayla Roberts' father Chris Roberts; Blair’s father Franklin Fletcher; and Blair himself, who accepted a plea deal to an accessory charge in exchange for a capped sentence of 12 years. Blair received immunity for his testimony at the trials of Archer, Bramble and Ceus.
Numerous current and former Norwood and Telluride residents were also called to the witness stand, including Calum McNeil, who handled some construction projects and road work on Blair’s property during the summer of 2017 and got to know Bramble and the other codefendants in the case; River Young, Blair’s former roommate and business partner on the farm, who rescued Blair’s starving dog, Lion, on Sept. 4, 2017, and alerted authorities about the alarming situation on the property; Erica Gazda and Elijah Trimpe, who were invited to share a meal with The Family shortly after the group moved onto Blair’s farm; and Adam Horn, a childhood friend of Blair who, along with Blair’s father Franklin Fletcher, went onto Blair’s property on Sept. 5, 2017, discovered the tarped car that contained the girls’ bodies and alerted authorities.
Prosecutors also showed the jury videos of Bramble freely describing the role she played in her daughters’ deaths, as a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent was interviewing her shortly after turning herself in.
In closing arguments, Bramble’s court-appointed defense attorney Harvey Palefsky urged the predominantly male jury to find his client guilty of a lesser charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death, rather than first-degree murder. He argued that Bramble was not culpable of murder because she was under the sway of Ceus when she allowed her daughters to be banished to the car and deprived of food and water.
“We may be sitting here in this courtroom thinking this is ridiculous and crazy,” Palefsky said. “But cult leaders are masters of manipulation. They know who to target.”
The jury didn’t buy it, delivering a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberation.
The criminal case against Bramble was brought by the people, represented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan and Deputy District Attorney Robert Whiting of Colorado’s Seventh Judicial District. Montrose District Judge Keri Yoder is presiding over the cases of all of the co-defendants.
WHAT’S NEXT
- Alec Blair’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. in Telluride.
- Madani Ceus’s four-week trial is set to begin Jan. 13, 2020 in Gunnison. Like Bramble, she faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall.
- Ashford Archer has begun serving a 24-year prison sentence after being convicted last spring of two counts of child abuse resulting in death and one count of helping to conceal a crime. His attorneys plan to appeal.
- The case of defendant Ika Eden, another member of The Family who was living on the property when the two girls died, has been stayed indefinitely after a competency evaluation found that she was not competent to proceed with her trial. She is being treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.
