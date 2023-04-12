Crowds lined up for COVID testing in Telluride in March 2020, shortly after the novel coronavirus appeared. On Thursday, San Miguel County Health will host its final testing clinic, though free test kits to take home will remain available. "At the height of COVID, we had over 1,800 people hospitalized a day in Colorado," San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said. "Today, 150 people are hospitalized across Colorado" with the virus. "We've come a long way."