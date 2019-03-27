Becoming a parent is one of life’s most significant events. Wilkinson Public Library’s Public Services Manager Jill Wilson is inviting all expectant parents to a Community Baby Shower on Friday from 4:30-6 p.m.
Parents with a little one on the way will have the chance to chat with various daycares, midwives, doulas and child care specialists in person. There will also be short intros to baby sign and infant CPR, as well as some free hands-on teasers from local massage and acupuncture therapists. In addition, according to a news release, the first-ever event will be a great opportunity to connect with other new parents around town.
There will also be a raffle with prizes like free chiropractic, acupuncture and massage sessions, as well as Target gift cards, and more. Refreshments and give-aways are also planned for the shower.
Sign up at telluridelibrary.org/event, or email Wilson at jwilson@telluridelibrary.org so organizers can know how many people to expect.
Additionally, the library has started offering a free (donations accepted) prenatal fitness class on Sundays at 10 a.m. The mix of cardio, strengthening, yoga and meditation is aimed at mothers preparing for a healthy labor.
