Telluride’s historical significance is evident in its designation as a National Historic Landmark District. There is a board — the Historic & Architectural Review Commission (HARC) — specifically charged with reviewing building design so that town’s historical tone is maintained. Telluride’s quaint Victorian homes and other historically appropriate structures can make it seem as if time has slowed. What few people know is that there is, in the town’s land use code, an article that pertains to protecting and honoring trees, too.
The tree in question is an apple tree on East Columbia Avenue that, experts say, is estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old, and barring bear raids and early frosts, still produces fruit. Given that it is, if nothing else, a thriving survivor and certainly old enough to be considered historical in the eyes of its protectors, the apple tree was represented at last week’s Town Council meeting by a group of advocates who would like to see it designated as a Heritage Tree. The designation is noted in Land Use Code 2-158 and reads: “Heritage Tree” means trees recognized to be of significance due to their age, size, type, historical association or horticultural value.
The tree’s advocates included local arborist Tyler Schultz, Melanie Eggers of Applecore, Jude Schuenemeyer of the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project (MORP) and Hilary Cooper.
Leading the charge was 10-year-old Telluride Mountain School fifth-grader Ruby Cieciuch. Ruby’s poised presentation on apple trees, and her neighboring apple tree, specifically, was at once educational and passionate.
Apple trees, she told council, take up to 10 years to mature and bear fruit, and are trees whose roots can grow twice its canopy size. With new development slated for the property on which the old apple tree grows, Ruby and others are concerned about that root system being compromised. Tucked hard against a historic stonewall in a town right of way, the tree’s long branches gracefully shade the sidewalk and the property to the north. Its roots dig in under the sidewalk for probably 20 feet around the trunk.
Most importantly, Ruby said, “It makes delicious apple pie.”
(The project was to go before HARC Wednesday, but has since been continued until the commission’s Sept. 18 meeting.)
Kendall Cieciuch, Ruby’s mother, said Ruby has developed quite affinity for the old tree.
“This apple tree is on our block and Ruby loves being at the tree every summer, sitting in the tree, eating the apples and making pie from the apples,” Cieciuch said. “When they began to remodel the house just east of the tree, she became concerned that either the tree would be cut down or damaged. Adding to that was a proposed development just to the west of the tree.”
The development adjacent to the tree led Ruby to do some research in an effort to protect it. That’s when she discovered the ordinance that can be enacted to designate a notable tree as a Heritage Tree.
“After reaching out to the town of Telluride, she learned that the tree is on public land,” Cieciuch said. “She then reached out to Hilary and Max Cooper who also have interest in the tree, to Tyler Schultz the arborist, to Melanie Eggers of Applecore Project, and to the town to see what the process would be to save the tree. Speaking in front of town council was a group effort and the first step in the process.”
The apple tree at 301 East Columbia Ave. was, experts say, a happy accident.
“It was a chance seed that was allowed to grow,” said MORP’s Schuenemeyer. MORP is a nonprofit in McElmo Canyon near Cortez that seeks to revitalize the fruit orchards that once flourished in southwest Colorado and are now making a comeback.
In an interview after the meeting, Schuenemeyer marveled at the unlikely series of events that may have taken place in order for the tree to succeed. He imagined someone eating an apple and tossing the core, leaving an intrepid seed to take hold.
“That’s not the easiest climate in the world,” he said. “In that bitter mountain climate, it had to prove itself winter after winter. And the fact it never got cut down.”
Dating the tree is also educated guesswork as the climate and a shorter growing season than most orchards enjoy may have stunted its growth. The tree — Malus domestica — is also of unknown parentage. Schuenemeyer said that two doors down is a 100-year-old crabapple tree that may — or may not — be related, as crabapples can hybridize. “But really, we have no idea about its parentage.”
What is clear to him is that “people really appreciated that tree. Fruit trees are part of us. We rely on them for food. Just how many eras of town’s history that tree has lived through is amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.