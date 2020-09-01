San Miguel County Parks & Open Space department has announced the completion of a new observation deck that rests in what is not only a beautiful spot in Ilium Valley, but one that is imbued with local history.
The project, built by the department’s David Bush, incorporates timbers from the former Rio Grand Southern Railroad bridge that once crossed the west fork of the San Miguel River nearby. Dismantled in 2015, the bridge’s timbers would have rotted into uselessness, but Bush repurposed them as supports for the new deck. He also used steel railroad tracks and other bridge materials in the construction of the deck.
“The purpose of the deck is to provide a respite area with scenic views for hikers and cyclists utilizing the local trails,” parks & open space director Janet Kask said.
Kask gives all the credit for this project to Bush, who not only built the deck, but also came up with the idea and design for it, including the ADA-compliant handicapped accessible ramp.
The Board of County Commissioners District 2 Commissioner Lance Waring also praised Bush’s efforts.
“I want to thank the Parks & Open Space Department and master craftsman Dave Bush for repurposing the timbers, and for reducing, reusing and recycling so San Miguel County can have another outdoor gathering place,” Waring said.
The County Historical Commission gave the project an enthusiastic thumbs-up. Kiernan Lannon sits on the commission and is also the executive director of the Telluride Historical Museum. That keen interest — both personal and professional — in the area’s rich history drove his support for the deck project.
The area is a sort of confluence of popular hikes and bikes, including the Galloping Goose Trail, Local’s Loop and the Wilson Mesa Trail. Should tired legs, a growling stomach or foul weather bring an outdoor enthusiast to the deck, how would they know about the bustling site in the now-quiet meadow? Lannon explained that interpretive panels are in the works and will hopefully be installed in the next couple of months. The text is mostly written, he said, and he’s working with a graphic designer for the visual elements of the interpretive signs.
“With the seating area, we’ll have a captive audience,” he said.
The deck sits near the location of the bridge, which served as a wye — a turnaround point — for the train. Also in that area, a hydroelectric power plant once operated, serving as a backup for the Ames Power Plant, which is five miles upstream at the Lake and Howard Forks of the San Miguel River. The backup plant was built in 1900 by L.L. Nunn, whose entrepreneurial stamp remains on much of Telluride’s history. The train served the plant and then could turn to make the run up to the town of Telluride.
The panels will incorporate the text and historic images to showcase local stories, including that of Vance Junction, where the historic Rio Grande Southern Railroad left the mainline to begin its 7.4-mile journey on to Telluride.
“The deck is an opportunity to talk about history in Ilium Valley,” Lannon said. “It’s a good point of departure to talk about history.”
And though the bridge and other associated structures are mostly gone, Lannon said there are still a few signs of what once was.
“Some of the abutments for the wye are still there (near the river),” he said.
At the museum, located at the top of North Fir Street in Telluride, it’s been a busy summer, COVID-19 notwithstanding. According to the museum’s newsletter, coronavirus protocols have been adapted to include some walk-ins. While reservations are still strongly recommended, museum officials have indicated that if you happen to be in the area, it wouldn’t hurt to see if a visit is possible.
And the museum’s popular walking tours have been extended through the month of October, which include tours through town and the Lone Tree Cemetery. For those not afraid of walking around the cemetery after dark, the Lamplight Cemetery Tours will return for just three dates — Oct. 15, 22 and 29.
There is a new walking tour added to the roster, the Entertainment Tours, which will begin this month. In collaboration with the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the tours will visit the red light district, stop at some of Telluride's most famous watering holes and end with an interior tour and video at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Each tour also comes with a free beverage. The tour is only open to guests 21 and older.
Call the museum at 970-728-3344 to book a reservation for one or more of the offered tours.
For more information on the new observation deck, which is located opposite the Church Camp, contact Kask at 970-369-5469.
