After 17 years with the Town of Mountain Village, including the past decade as town manager, Kim Montgomery is resigning, the town announced Wednesday.
“It is with regret that the Town of Mountain Village announces the resignation of Town Manager Kim Montgomery,” according to a news release. “Town Attorney Paul Wisor will be Interim Town Manager effective immediately as the town begins the process to search for a new manager.”
The town has not announced plans or a tentative timeline for hiring a permanent replacement.
Montgomery has worked for Mountain Village since 2004, when she was hired as the grants administrator. She then became the town clerk and took on the town manager role in 2011.
“After 17 amazing years working with the team at Mountain Village, it’s time for me to focus on other endeavors,” Montgomery said. “It has been an honor working to serve this community for as long as I have.”
While she said it’s hard to summarize what her time with the town has meant to her, Montgomery explained she’s proud of several accomplishments over the years.
“Reflecting back on those years, some key milestones that stand out to me are the adoption of the Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan, improving the gondola over the last 25 years to maximize rider numbers, withstand power outages and working with TMVOA and our regional partners to invest capital funds to make that all happen, and just the overall growth of our community in so many positive ways,” she said. “I'm also immensely proud of how our team handled the recession of 2007-08, and more recently, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m going to miss the relationships I have built with my coworkers who are like family.”
She added, “I’m looking forward to spending time with my husband Russ at our property south of Telluride, as well as volunteering my time to give back to our community.”
Before her time at the Town of Mountain Village, she spent many years at Telluride Ski Resort working closely with Jim Wells and Ron Allred, as Mountain Village became incorporated and plans for the gondola system began to formulate.
“Kim is a stalwart of the Mountain Village community, and I know Mountain Village staff and the residents alike will miss her leadership,” Wisor said. “Though Kim is irreplaceable, I look forward to stepping into her role for the moment and working with the amazing team she has assembled to continue to do great things on behalf of Mountain Village.”
Wisor, who was hired last year as town attorney after the town announced the decision to work with the firm Garfield & Hecht, P.C., said his day-to-day role won’t drastically change, though he will be more involved in operational side of things, as well as future town objectives like affordable housing projects.
“I have been very fortunate in my role as town attorney in that the town has involved me in significant portions of the policy and strategic decision-making processes. As a result, some of my day-to-day roles and responsibilities will not be changing as much were a town attorney stepping into an interim town manager role in another community,” he said. “That said, I will now be tasked with some more operational duties, which were not previously within my scope of work. Although I am the interim town manager, I am excited to have the opportunity to work with council and staff in pursuing significant initiatives that will have meaningful impacts on the community, including development of Phase IV of VCA, identifying other community housing opportunities within Mountain Village and beyond, implementing a new employee evaluation system, and conducting a long-range vision process and implementing a Town Strategic Plan. I will still be responsible for the day-to-day legal operations of the town.”
