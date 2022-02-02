Montrose High School was locked down Wednesday afternoon, after authorities received information about a potential security threat. Below is the full statement from the Montrose Police Department:
At approximately 11:38 a.m. on February 2, 2022, the Montrose Police Department responded to a tip from a person reporting to be a parent who called Montrose High School stating their child had entered the school with a gun. This type of incident understandably causes a great deal of concern throughout the community and the safety of the students and faculty is our number one priority.
Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions arrived on the scene immediately and the school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement moved room-to-room assessing any potential threats and securing the building. All classrooms, students, and faculty were confirmed safe on campus. The Montrose Police Department and Montrose County School District take these incidents seriously and the police department will fully investigate the incident.
“These are stressful and scary incidents for students, parents, faculty, and citizens of our community.” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. “I would like to thank all of our partner responding agencies for their quick action in assisting the Montrose Police Department to secure the building to ensure the students and faculty were safe. These important law enforcement and community relationships are critical in times like these.”
We encourage the community to continue to stay vigilant and continue to report any suspicious activity that they may hear or see. The cooperation between the Montrose County School District, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and Montrose Police Department was integral to the successful closure of this active incident.
