Present for Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, which officially opened the Bridal Veil Trail bridge are, from left, County Manager Mike Bordogna, Tor Anderson, Telluride Mountain Club, Heidi Lauterbach, Director, Telluride Mountain Club, Janet Kask, Director, County Parks & Open Space, Rich Hamilton, County Parks Supervisor, Chris Haaland, Canyon Bridge, LLC and Lance Waring, County Commissioner. (Courtesy photo)