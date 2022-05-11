Telluride Town Council unanimously approved the rental rates and lottery qualifications for the Sunnyside affordable housing project, which is located on the Spur just west of the Eider Creek condos. The 30-unit rental development is a mix of townhomes, an apartment building and tiny homes (a mixture of one-to-four-bedroom units). San Miguel County and Telluride, partners in the project, have also reserved two units each, which may be used to house employees, and there will be a four-bedroom unit reserved for an in-home day care facility. Council first discussed and approved the rental rates sitting as the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) and again as Town Council.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Telluride Project Director Lance McDonald explained the qualifications required for applying for residency at Sunnyside, as well as rental rates based on already established Area Median Incomes (AMI). Officials are using the 2021 AMI table. According to those numbers, 200 percent AMI for one person is $119,800, 136,800 for two people, $154,000 for three people and $171,000 for four people.
The table is updated annually using the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) AMI calculation for San Miguel County, so those numbers are subject to change based on the release of the new HUD numbers.
The Sunnyside Housing Subcommittee, a group comprised of representatives from the town and county, landed on a range of incomes that could qualify to live at Sunnyside.
“It is a reflection of the recognition by the committee that we need to be providing rental housing not just at the lower income levels, but actually across the whole spectrum of wage earners,” McDonald said. “And so this project is intended to provide housing opportunities to a wide band of wage earners.”
Qualifications for the lottery for those units, as recommended by the committee, call for each qualified household receiving one entry, with additional entries possible based on receiving points. Five points will earn one additional entry. According to the staff memo to THA, additional points towards lottery entries can be earned for working an average of 40 or more verifiable hours/week for the last 12 months, or more than 2,000 verifiable hours in the last 12 months; tenure working in the Telluride R-1 School District with two points for three and up to five years; four points for five to 10 years and six points for 10 or more years. Those who spent four or more high school years in either Telluride High School or the Telluride Mountain School can also qualify for additional points.
“The planned application period for the lottery would begin on May 16, which is next Monday, and be open until June 21, 2022,” McDonald said.
The lottery drawing will take place June 30.
“The project is late. We had originally planned for the project to be completed in May, with occupancy occurring in June on the townhomes,” McDonald added. “But we are going to be completed in late June or early July with occupancy crane in July. The apartments unfortunately are much later. We're looking at completing those in late September maybe early October, but we are trying to have additional crews working on the project to speed that up. But the idea is to do one lottery now, even though some of the units will not be available for occupancy for a couple of months or a few months.”
Sunnyside will also be able to accommodate residents displaced by the extensive remodel of the Shandoka F building.
“The committee recommends a maximum of five units be reserved but assigned after the general lottery, and the residents from building F would be relocating to this project would also have to meet all the occupancy requirements qualification standards that we went through earlier,” McDonald said.
One, four-bedroom unit will be reserved to house an on-site child care facility. The committee is working with the early childhood and family support nonprofit, Bright Futures, to assist in recruiting a qualified operator.
Town manager Scott Robson asked council, sitting as THA, to consider lifting income limits for the units reserved for town and county employees. Robson said county officials shared his concern.
“As we talk through some of those restrictions, as we look at trying to fill critical public service positions here, from a recruiting and retention standpoint, having some of those rules in place as we're trying to get really critical positions filled could be really challenging for both the county and the town,” Robson said.
Council member Adrienne Christy expressed reluctance to lift those guidelines.
“I think that we should follow our own rules,” she said. “These units were built with affordable housing money, and we have plenty of employees who do qualify. I recognize that recruiting is tough, but I think that you know the upper income limits of the tier two (units) are quite generous.”
Both the town and the county each have numerous, unfilled positions, and officials have indicated that the dearth off housing is affecting those governments’ ability to recruit employees.
“We’re in a position right now where we need to be able to get these positions filled to be able to allow the government to keep working the way we need it to,” council member Meehan Fee said.
Robson pointed out that not only incoming government employees need housing, but also current workers who may live in tenuous situations.
“It’s a retention issue … staff that's in town but not in stable housing, but it's critical to providing public servants to town,” he said. “But I think when we're looking at trying to provide public services and keep a strong workforce, just like everyone else, this is going to be a critical tool with it.”
It was ultimately decided to lift the income limits for the two town units and allow the town manager to determine rents based on any new employee’s salary. The county, it was determined, will set their own parameters for occupancy of its two units. Council then adjourned as THA, reconvened as council and unanimously approved the recommendations for Sunnyside rents and lottery qualifications.
“We're very excited about this project, and we're excited to be working with the county on it and it's a really natural next step to create this next tier for our rental program,” said council member and THA vice chair Geneva Shaunette. “I hope to see that continue, since we have needs for housing at all income levels in our community and amongst our workforce. So, I’m super stoked to bring this forward and to get people in the units this summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.