The 102-mile ultra endurance run departs from Silverton on Friday, sending runners around the San Juans and through Telluride
Friday morning at 6 a.m, 146 runners head out from Silverton, attempting to complete the grueling Hardrock 100 ultra endurance run. The 102.5-mile loop through the San Juans has 33,197 cumulative feet of vertical gain, including ascending of one of Colorado’s “fourteeners,” Handies Peak.
The average finisher takes just under 40 hours to run the course. Instead of a finish line, runners “kiss the Hardrock,” a piece of mining debris painted with a ram’s head.
This year, the course will be run in the counterclockwise direction, which leads to more runnable climbs and steeper descents than the clockwise loop. Hardrock alternates direction every year.
The challenging high-alpine race has an average elevation over 11,000 feet and technical terrain including scree fields, river crossings and choss. This year is further complicated by heavy snowpack in the high country, though this past week brought some considerable melt.
Serious volunteer efforts go into preparing the trails. Chris Twiggs led orientation hikes for runners to get familiar with the course and helped organize 70 volunteers for course work, including carving a tunnel through the snow on Little Giant Pass, the first climb of the race.
“We dug a trench through the snow so runners can get out safely. Now that all of that has been completed, there is really nothing that is going to be more dangerous than usual,” Twiggs told the Planet.
The snow conditions have also improved in the past few days thanks to warmer temperatures and milder nights.
“People are surprised how much has melted the past week,” Twiggs said.
Runners will be coming through Telluride late in the race at mile 75. The aid station in Town Park gives fans quick access to the race.
“It’s a local thing. I would encourage people to come down to the town park and cheer everyone on,” Dale Garland, race director, told the Planet.
Courtney Dauwalter, a dominant force in ultrarunning, is a favorite to win in the women’s field and is a contender for the overall podium. Dauwalter holds the women’s course record in the clockwise direction, which she set last year in 26:44. Diana Finkel has held the counterclockwise record since 2009 with a time of 27:18.
Dauwalter is coming off another record-setting performance at Western States Hundred Mile, where she finished in 15:33, pulverizing the previous record, which Ellie Greenwood held since 2011, by 78 minutes.
There are only three weeks between Western States and Hardrock for Dauwalter to recover.
“Going into this summer challenge, I had no set plan for recovery (surprised?). The basic idea was to listen to my body, take care of my brain and get as recharged as possible. It’s been a combination of walking, biking, napping, jogging, hiking, and, of course, eating,” Dauwalter wrote in an Instagram post.
Other strong women running include Anne-Lise Rousset Séguret, Darcy Piceu, Claire Bannwarth and Annie Hughes. Piceu is an nine-time Hardrock finisher and came off the waitlist on Monday, just four days before the race. She has been in Silverton finishing up training in hopes that a spot would open up, and she got her wish. Piceu has won the race three times.
“Talk about high drama. We have put people into Hardrock 15 minutes before the start,” Garland said.
On the men’s side, Jeff Browning, Dylan Bowman, Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz, Beñat Marmissolle, Javier Dominguez, Avery Collins and Mark Hammond could all be podium contenders. Browning is a five-time Hardrock finisher and won the race in 2018.
Collins has a local advantage, having lived in Silverton since 2018. It is his first Hardrock, after entering the lottery for 10 years.
“I’m feeling fit enough to be competitive the whole race,” Collins told the Planet. “Regardless of my position or time, I know I’ll have my day out there because I’ll be out with my family and friends.”
This year’s snowpack does not deter Collins, who has been able to train around the San Juans all year.
“I actually quite like the snowy conditions, and I’m beyond comfortable with the terrain when it’s covered in snow, so I do find that advantageous. I think I move faster in the snow than when it’s dried out,” he said. “It’s a lot less intimidating considering I spend so much of the year on the snow.”
The oldest runner is Rick Hodges, 74, who is going for his 15th finish.
Hardrock is difficult to get into as permitting restrictions require a small field and the race has a complex lottery system, with the best chances for veteran Hardrock finishers. This year 2,414 applicants entered the Hardrock lottery for 146 spots.
In an effort to include more women, the race updated their lottery policies, starting in the 2022 edition, so that the percentage of women in the entry list field corresponds to the percentage of women who entered the lottery. If a woman drops out, she is replaced with the next woman on the waitlist. This year, women represent 19% of the field.
“We as an organization believe that it is an equitable way of doing it. It’s representative of the event,” Garland said.
Although the race has made progress, many runners feel that there is still room for improvement.
“I want to applaud Hardrock in taking the progressive steps, and I would challenge them to continue to make progress to make the ultra running more equitable,” Collins said.
Beyond the stunning views and challenging course, it is the culture at Hardrock that inspires people to enter the lottery year after year.
“Everybody comes with a story, and I’m excited to hear all of these narratives,” Garland said. “It’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
