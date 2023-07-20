In the last few years, the world has become quite familiar with RNA. Scientists have been working on the development of RNA therapies since the late 1970s, but the rapid deployment of mRNA vaccines in the face of the global threat of COVID brought a new awareness of the potential of the RNA molecule.
The medical industry has long been slow to change, but RNA therapies look to dramatically advance treatments for a wide range of afflictions such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, hepatitis C, and more.
Dr. Athma Pai of UMass Chan Medical School presented “RNA Therapeutics: Recoding Drug Design, One Gene at a Time” as the sixth Telluride Science Town Talk of 2023 on Tuesday, July 18, at the Telluride Conference Center. The talks has been edited into a podcast and will be released under the series Science Straight Up on July 21.
Dr. Pai is an RNA systems geneticist who works at the interface of RNA biology, functional genomics, and computational biology. Her lab develops and applies methods to study the kinetics of RNA processing and understand the various steps in RNA maturation.
RNA is part of the central dogma of biology: it helps code for specific proteins that are essential for all human biological functions. RNA-based therapy works by using its molecules to target specific genes and their expression in DNA. With the nucleic acid chemistry and delivery method in place, RNA-based drugs can be readily adapted to new targets. The use of RNA therapies is likely to grow in the coming years due to this flexibility and efficiency.
Yet, there are many challenges involved in these treatments, such as keeping RNA molecules stable at very low temperatures (even as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit).
“Some of the larger challenges (include) delivering and stabilizing molecules,” said Dr. Pai. “The cell doesn’t like it when we input foreign RNA, and it actually kicks off an immune response, which is problematic.“
Also, while gene-splicing has generally been considered a straight-forward process, mistakes happen. Pai explained, “Every gene that is made into RNA, every process of transcribing RNA molecules has some ‘noise’. There is a low level of mistakes or ‘noise’ that occurs when making RNA molecules.”
Dr. Pai was recently awarded a highly prestigious CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation to support her work on mRNA splicing.
“Understanding the molecular logic behind how genes are regulated can result in unexpected and exciting discoveries that may result in new ways to improve human health,” said Pai.
Dr. Pai’s presentation was generously sponsored by Alpine Bank with additional support from the Telluride Mountain Village Owner's Association. Dr. Stephen Boppart of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will give the final Town Talk of the season on Tuesday, July 25th with a presentation titled The True Colors of Cancer: Imaging New Biomarkers with Light, not Labels.
Visit telluridescience.org to learn more about Telluride Science Town Talks and about the capital campaign to support the Telluride Science & Innovation Center, a permanent home for Telluride Science and a global hub of inspired knowledge exchange and development where great minds solve great challenges.
This report was submitted by Owen Llodra, Telluride Science Intern.
