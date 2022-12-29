The Telluride Foundation announced Thursday its annual Community Grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 75 regional nonprofits. These grants will be distributed to
organizations working every day to improve the quality of life in the communities of Nucla/Naturita, Norwood, Telluride, Rico, Ridgway, Ouray and everywhere in between.
The Telluride Foundation's Community Grants provide an annual financial boost to regional nonprofits, supporting critical services for individuals and families, as well as programs that enhance the community. Climate resiliency planning, immigration legal services and adaptive sports opportunities represent the breadth and diversity of the organizations that received grants this December. These and many more projects and programs enrich and sustain the region, and the
foundation is proud to be able to support so many of these community
partners.
"This year the grants committee faced a record number of applicants and the largest amount ever requested, in addition to four larger capital requests," said Megan McManemin, Telluride Foundation board member and chair of the grants committee. "It was certainly a challenging year for the committee, but we were grateful that we were able to award $1 million to so many nonprofits doing essential work in our community."
In its 2022 Community Grants cycle, the foundation received 84 applications seeking almost $1.7 million. Of the $1 million awarded, $160,000 will support capital projects, including Haven House's low-income apartments for homeless families, Telluride Arts' restoration of the Transfer Warehouse, Home Trust of Ouray County and Habitat for Humanity's Ridgway duplex project, and Uncompahgre Medical Clinic's new dental chairs and equipment. Grant
awards ranged from $1,500 to $157,000, with 40 percent funding health and human services; 19 percent to arts and culture; 18 percent to early childhood development; 10 percent to education; 7 percent to the environment/animals; and 6 percent to athletic groups. This distribution, with an emphasis on health and human service, has remained relatively constant over the Foundation's grant making history. The Telluride Foundation supports regional organizations that serve San Miguel, Ouray and west Montrose counties, as well as the Town of Rico.
The Telluride Foundation's Community Grant award recommendations
were drafted by a seven-member grants committee, all of whom sit on
the foundation's board of directors. The committee evaluated the
grant requests against a rigorous set of criteria and then forwarded
their recommendations for funding to the full board for review and
final approval. The grants committee is comprised of
McManemin, Arnie Chavkin, Sara Bachman, Kim Fulton, DeeDee
Decker, Danny Craft and Ximena Rebolledo-Leon. Their
recommendations were reviewed and approved by the board of directors
at its Wednesday meeting. The foundation's next round of
community grant applications will be accepted in the fall of 2023
and announced at the end of December 2023.
This year's awards, which combined with other programs and
initiatives, brings the total invested in the region in 2022 to
$5.5 million. Since its inception in 2000, the Telluride Foundation has
provided over $80 million in grants and other financial support to
the Telluride region. All of this without an endowment. The
foundation's generous donors not only enable its annual Community
Grants awards but have also allowed the foundation to expand the
reach of its Impact Initiatives, including Justice, Equity,
Diversity and Inclusion; Affordable Housing; Telluride Venture
Network; Workforce Development; Local Food; Tri-County Health
Network; Climate Resiliency; and Strong Neighbors. To learn more about the work of the Telluride Foundation, call 970-728-8717.
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of
life of the residents, workforce and visitors of the Telluride
region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that
makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human
services, community development, and social enterprise. The
foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through
its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance and
innovation. The foundation’s work is funded through the generous support of
hundreds of donors, as well as grants from state and national
foundations. For more information, visit telluridefoundation.org.
