Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series of stories covering this ballot issue.
The recent citizen-initiated ballot proposal to cap the number of short-term rental unit licenses has generated community-wide discussion.
The ballot initiative is still within the 40-day contest period, which ends Aug. 24 at 5 p.m., allows registered Telluride voters to file a “protest.” Grounds for protest “may include, but is not limited to, the failure of any portion of a petition or circulator affidavit to meet the requirements of election law,” according to Telluride Town Clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh. She added that the protest period is not a time to present general comments or concerns about the proposed ordinance. As of press time Wednesday afternoon, there have been no protests filed, Kavanaugh said. After the protest period, Telluride Town Council will decide either to adopt the ordinance as is or send put it on the Nov. 2 ballot, she added.
If adopted, the ordinance would restrict the number of short-term rental licenses to 400 per year, by way of a yearly lottery system. The first lottery system would take place in February 2022, though the ordinance’s constraints would not be in effect until Jan. 1, 2023. With adequate documentation, primary residences would not be included in the limited number of short-term rental licenses. The proposed ordinance also would not affect lodging establishments and units that prohibit long-term rentals and owner occupancy.
The three Telluride locals — Hayley Nenadal, Olivia Lavercombe and Emily Scott Robinson — who filed the ballot initiative explained that while the solution to Telluride’s housing crisis is multifarious, including implementing taxes, building affordable housing units and other initiatives, their proposal is one “actionable and timely” solution to generate long-term housing and commence public dialogue on the matter.
“We’re not taking away short-term rentals, we are just asking for better management of what it’s gotten to,” said Lavercombe, who is a Telluride resident and The Butcher and The Baker employee. “We also do not believe that every short-term rental that doesn't have a license anymore will come back to long-term, but if a percentage does, that's a win to me.”
The ballot initiative has also been discussed within the local real estate community, according to Bill Fandel, founding broker of Compass, who explained the “majority” of Realtors’ views are consistent with his. Fandel added that while others like him think the initiative is “well-intended,” foundational flaws exist and “could result in negative outcomes that are counter-intuitive to its biggest advocates.”
Telluride’s box canyon location limits the amount of housing in town. Telluride real estate is a “textbook example of supply and demand pushing prices higher,” Fandel said. He added that the increase in people recently “inspired to own a home in the area” is driving prices ever higher.
With reference to these factors, Fandel expressed that a short-term rental cap would likely target and harm local Telluride homeowners who rely on short-term rental revenue to pay their mortgages. He added that some of them would likely be forced to sell their properties and allow new, “ever-more-well-heeled property owners” with “no such need for rental revenue” to purchase their homes. He also said that the new homeowners would “quite likely” leave their homes empty when not being used by them, contributing to the rental of fewer units to locals.
“Anytime a municipality elects to boldly change their zoning and land use codes to the perceived detriment of property owners there can be a variety of fallout,” Fandel said. “These codes serve as the guidelines under which people, both local and otherwise, rely on to buy, inhabit or rent their properties, so the fallout can be financial, legal and cultural in nature.”
George Harvey, owner and broker of local real estate firm The Harvey Team, explained that a fundamental flaw to the proposed ordinance is that second homeowners will not be willing to give up their ability to utilize their properties. With long-term rentals occupying their space, they will not only be unable to occupy their homes but will also not be able to make “enough money to make them cash flow,” Harvey explained. Echoing Fandel, Harvey added that properties are too expensive here to not short-term rent and the long-term local renters would be priced out.
Harvey said that there may be some second-homeowners who would be willing to rent out their homes for six months at a time, if they only utilize their homes seasonally.
Reflecting on his 37 years in Telluride real estate, Harvey explained that Telluride has never had enough “workforce housing to run the economy efficiently.” He added that while there have been opportunities to alleviate the housing needs over the decades the town has not been proactive. As two examples, Harvey explained the landslide vote against setting land aside on the Valley Floor to build affordable housing units, a school, hospital and other entities, and the government's decision not to annex Idarado Subdivision into the Town of Telluride, which would have provided land for up to 100 affordable housing units.
Harvey offered one short-term solution to the housing crisis, which includes utilizing the collected transfer taxes –– the 3 percent paid to the town every time a property sells –– to subsidize long-term rental costs for local residents. He added that this would not be a “big cure, but it would be something immediate.”
Like Fandel, Harvey agreed the proposed ordinance is well intentioned, but he said the three locals who forwarded the bill don’t necessarily have real estate experience, nor took the time to consult local real estate professionals during the drafting process. These elements, according to Harvey, combine to create a proposal that may unintentionally, and adversely, impact Telluride's real estate economy. He added that a local broker recently lost a $5 million sale because the buyer was afraid of the proposed ordinance passing. Harvey said 3 percent of a $5 million sale would result in $150,000 for the town.
“That's a very unfortunate example, how even these proposals make investors or people who want to buy a home or a condo here, they just don't want to take that risk,” Harvey said.
Fandel said that the Telluride housing crisis “has been, unfortunately, over 40 years in the making."
“Despite an ongoing acknowledgment by town government over the last three decades that affordable housing could pose a major challenge to the community's vitality over time, decisions were made and policies instituted that resulted in deepening the very crisis the community had planned to avoid,” Fandel said. “A review of town history reveals some catastrophic choices made that all but eliminated the opportunities for meaningful numbers of high-quality and diverse housing options to be created within the immediate envelope of the Telluride Valley that would have been ideally suited for local individuals and their families. With those opportunities now squandered, I think any large-scale community housing solutions will, unfortunately, need to be created in outlying communities through private-and-public partnerships that can appropriately accommodate the needs of the community's workforce.”
