JAN. 28
Seller: Jay Scott
Buyer: Rosso Trust
Property: North Reserve Drive (vacant lot), Norwood
Price: $169,000
Seller: Crowder Colorado Holdings 2 LLC
Buyer: Shawn Donovan
Property: 111 San Joaquin Road Unit 20, Mountain Village
Price: $2.555 million
Seller: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod
Buyer: Sarah and Colin Simmers
Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6F, Telluride
Price: $1.675 million
FEB. 1
Seller: Knorr Trust
Buyer: Mark and Andrea Dunkel
Property: 100 West Colorado Ave. Unit 301, Telluride
Price: $3.355 million
Seller: Clint Copper
Buyer: Michael and Michelle Zerbib
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 316-52, Mountain Village
Price: $160,000
Seller: Pezzi Trust
Buyer: Robert and Rebecca Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 213-13, Mountain Village
Price: $53,500
Seller: Scott Lemarr
Buyer: Margaret Temple
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 405-5, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
Seller: Stonegate San Joaquin Partners LLC
Buyer: Peter Schidlowski and Jennifer Zimmerman
Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $595,000
Seller: Hay Trust
Buyer: 211211 G LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 213-19, Mountain Village
Price: $56,000
FEB. 2
Seller: MIDA1 LLC
Buyer: Kehriotis Trust
Property: 299 South Spruce St. Unit C, Telluride
Price: $1.7 million
FEB. 3
Seller: Phillip and Margaret Childers
Buyer: Luke Richter
Property: 327 Alpenglow Drive, Placerville
Price: $555,000
FEB. 7
Seller: Dewitt Gayle
Buyer: Johanna Anders
Property: Fox Farm Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $585,000
Seller: Hastings LLC
Buyer: Haus Home LLC
Property: 1016 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville
Price: $825,000
FEB. 8
Seller: McNair Trust
Buyer: Kim and Stacy Lake
Property: 226 West Gregory Ave., Telluride
Price: $1.45 million
Seller: Miller Trust
Buyer: Box Canyon Holdings LLC
Property: 233 South Oak Street, Telluride
Price: $9.95 million
Seller: Flip Flop Real Estate LLC
Buyer: 141 Tristant LLC
Property: 141 Tristant Drive No. B, Mountain Village
Price: $3.9 million
