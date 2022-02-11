JAN. 28

Seller: Jay Scott 

Buyer: Rosso Trust     

Property: North Reserve Drive (vacant lot), Norwood

Price: $169,000

Seller: Crowder Colorado Holdings 2 LLC  

Buyer: Shawn Donovan

Property: 111 San Joaquin Road Unit 20, Mountain Village

Price: $2.555 million

Seller: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod

Buyer: Sarah and Colin Simmers

Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6F, Telluride

Price: $1.675 million

FEB. 1

Seller: Knorr Trust

Buyer: Mark and Andrea Dunkel

Property: 100 West Colorado Ave. Unit 301, Telluride

Price: $3.355 million

Seller: Clint Copper

Buyer: Michael and Michelle Zerbib

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 316-52, Mountain Village

Price: $160,000

Seller: Pezzi Trust   

Buyer: Robert and Rebecca Clark

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 213-13, Mountain Village

Price: $53,500

Seller: Scott Lemarr  

Buyer: Margaret Temple

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 405-5, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

Seller: Stonegate San Joaquin Partners LLC

Buyer: Peter Schidlowski and Jennifer Zimmerman

Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $595,000

Seller: Hay Trust

Buyer: 211211 G LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 213-19, Mountain Village

Price: $56,000

FEB. 2

Seller: MIDA1 LLC

Buyer: Kehriotis Trust  

Property: 299 South Spruce St. Unit C, Telluride

Price: $1.7 million

FEB. 3

Seller: Phillip and Margaret Childers  

Buyer: Luke Richter

Property: 327 Alpenglow Drive, Placerville

Price: $555,000

FEB. 7

Seller: Dewitt Gayle

Buyer: Johanna Anders

Property: Fox Farm Road (vacant), Telluride

Price: $585,000

Seller: Hastings LLC

Buyer: Haus Home LLC

Property: 1016 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville

Price: $825,000

FEB. 8

Seller: McNair Trust

Buyer: Kim and Stacy Lake 

Property: 226 West Gregory Ave., Telluride

Price: $1.45 million

Seller: Miller Trust

Buyer: Box Canyon Holdings LLC

Property: 233 South Oak Street, Telluride

Price: $9.95 million

Seller: Flip Flop Real Estate LLC

Buyer: 141 Tristant LLC

Property: 141 Tristant Drive No. B, Mountain Village

Price: $3.9 million