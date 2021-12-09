While Telluride is a far way from the North Pole, along Main Street is a bustling Santa workshop of sorts. As Christmas approaches, the people of Angel Baskets are busy wrapping and sorting gifts as part of the organization’s annual holiday gifting program, which helps those in need around the holidays by providing toys for kids, as well as other necessities.
Working out of the county building at 335 West Colorado Ave., anyone is welcome to come in, or reach out, about adopting someone in need of a holiday gift, the organization’s programs manager Peter Kenworthy explained.
“Our focus right now is on getting all the gifts we have in sorted, labeled, wrapped and ready for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 18. And, very importantly, we are doing all we can to encourage people to come in and adopt someone to buy a special Angel gift for. The range of people on our lists goes from a one-month-old little baby boy to a woman of 78,” he said. “The common denominator is that they are all in need, and our angel gifts will help brighten their holidays. People can choose an angel gift based on age, gender or geography, since we deliver throughout the county and to the West End of Montrose County, or they can just take one at random.”
All gifts must be received by Monday at the latest. Those interested in supporting the program or volunteering can stop by on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Donations are also welcomed.
“We are always thrilled and thankful to have people's support through donations. Those can be dropped by headquarters while we're there or mailed to us at PO Box 22000, PMB 158, Telluride, or on our website tellurideangelbaskets.org via PayPal anytime. Our website is also a great way to learn more about Angel Baskets' year-round programs, including the Telluride Food Pantry,” Kenworthy said.
He added that donations allow the organization to buy gifts as well for those in need. This year, 115 families and over 350 people are part of the holiday program, but as of press time Thursday afternoon, there were still several outstanding requests that they would like to fulfill.
“We actually buy a lot of the gifts ourselves, including toys and games for kids, bikes, gift cards for teens, food cards for families, and warm lap throw blankets for seniors. Those purchases are funded by donations that we receive from the community,” Kenworthy said. “What we are looking for runs the spectrum of people's individual angel gift requests. One special request we have currently is from a senior woman who has lost her sight and is in need of a walker with an extra large seat. It can be used, as long as it's in good condition.”
This is the organization’s 40th anniversary, and it has come a long way in the past four decades, Angel Baskets Co-director Camille Price explained.
“Through the years, we expanded from a holiday gifting program to now supporting two food banks, one in Telluride and one in Norwood; a school supply program that reaches seven schools in the region; and a PharmAid program, providing assistance to people who might need help with pharmacy provided items; and, of course, we still manage the holiday giving program,” she said.
She added those who sign up for Angel Baskets programs are also recipients of some aspect of social services.
“The eldest person Angel Baskets serves is a woman aged 94,” Price said.
Both Price and Kenworthy thanked all those involved, especially for spreading a little holiday magic this time of year.
“We are thankful to all the people in the community who help support the program. Angel Baskets is a nonprofit organization supported by donors and volunteers that generously give of their resources and time to help those in our community who are struggling financially. We are so appreciative to live in a community that cares for each other,” Price said.
Kenworthy added, “With all the gifts, it represents a lot of packages to be organized, wrapped and delivered, which is why we are so extremely grateful for all the volunteers who so generously offer their time.”
For more information, visit tellurideangelbaskets.org.
