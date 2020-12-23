He was a man of erudition, and of action: an author, a scholar, a speechwriter and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A New York City native with a doctoral degree in American history from Columbia University, Ridgway resident Peter R. Decker, who passed away on Dec. 12 at age 86, wore many symbolic hats over his lifetime, as a member of the Federal Reserve Board (Denver); as the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture; as a trustee of Fort Lewis College.
Yet in Ridgway, where he and his wife, Deedee, have resided for decades, Decker may be best known for a pair of literal hats: the baseball cap commonly donned by ranchers and cowboys, and the cowboy hat.
“When he was here, he was just ‘Pete the Cowboy,’” Telluride resident Ed Barlow recalled of his childhood friend Decker. “He traded in his three-piece suit for dungarees, a Stetson and boots.”
Tarlow was referring to another aspect of Decker’s multifaceted career: that of a Ouray County cattle rancher.
As Decker remarked drolly of his relocation to Ridgway along with Deedee in 1974 from life on the East Coast, “I knew the West from working in Montana in my youth. But now in my 40s, could I live outside New York without the daily New York Times and a fresh Thomas English muffin to go with it?”
His comment was at a Ridgway-Ouray Community Council annual spaghetti dinner — a long way from the fettucine al Carbonara you might imagine he might have been used to in Upper East Side bistros — in 2008, where Decker was named the council’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year, an honor he shared along with Ouray County Commissioner Alan Staehle.
“Peter gave the perfect speech,” said Ridgway resident Sheelagh Williams, who was in attendance that night. “So often, speakers kind of natter on,” she said. “Peter was delightfully funny, and humble, and he kept it brief.”
Williams recalled the many Democratic candidates’ events she attended at the Decker’s ranch over the years.
“He and Deedee often hosted candidates who were coming through,” Williams said. “He was very well-connected at the highest levels, and brought so many people here. He was always the kindest host; so accomplished, yet so modest.”
Ouray resident Francie Tisdel, a friend of the Deckers’ for decades, said the same.
“Peter and Deedee moved to Ouray County the same year my husband Rich and I did,” Tisdel said. “We were instant friends. Peter and Rich both had a great sense of humor. Peter could tell a wicked joke; you were hanging on every word.
“There was a dignity to him” befitting his education and erudition “but he was also everybody’s friend,” Tisdel recalled of Decker. “He so loved his family” (Decker is survived by daughters Hilary and Karen, and son Christopher, as well as Deedee). “He would always tell lovely stories about what was going on with his kids, the good stuff and the hard stuff. It was never idle chitchat; talks were always substantive. He was a very dear friend.”
His friends remembered him not only for being a gracious companion, but a supporter of the community.
“I’m president of the Ridgway Chautauqua Society, which runs the Sherbino Theater and 610 Gallery,” Williams said. “Deedee and Peter were very generous supporters of what we were doing there” for an arts organization “that is not just about music, but also lectures and movies” and poetry readings and more. “Based on their contributions, they understood that. I feel honored to have known him. He was a wonderful human being.”
Along with many others, Williams considers Decker’s book “Old Fences, New Neighbors” — a love letter to life in Ouray County, and a chronicle of the many changes growth has brought to this formerly rural region once-dominated by miners and working ranchers (and, lately, gentlemen-ranchers) — a must read for new arrivals to the San Juans. The work has stood the test of time: The book, one of seven authored by Decker, was first published in 1998, reissued in 2006, and is as relevant as ever 14 years later. “It explains a lot about those for whom this region has been home for decades, and for those of us who come because we love it, and yet we’re changing it,” Wiliams said.
Decker’s “The Utes Must Go!” is the definitive chronicle of the 1881 expulsion of the Utes from this region and looks back even further into the past; it was reportedly inspired by an arrowhead the author found on his property. (San Miguel County issued a formal apology to the Uncompahgre Ute people in 2014, drafted by Art Goodtimes with the help of Ute Elder Roland McCook. “At a minimum, at least we can recognize what our history is and what we did to them,” Decker said in an interview with the Daily Planet at the time. “That’s the first step. I think it’s a needed and gracious step and I commend the county for doing it.”)
Decker was passionate not only about chronicling — making sense of — the past, both for himself and others (he told the Los Angeles Times he wrote because he was curious to dive in and research and learn more about a subject), but also preserving it. “He was a devoted rancher who cared so much about ranching in the West, but at the same time, he was an environmentalist who cared about protecting air, water and open spaces. I think that was unique in the 1970s” when the family first arrived in Ridgway, daughter Hilary Decker Sinnamon said.
“I think one of Peter’s greatest accomplishments was in the early ’80s, involving his work on the Master Plan for Ouray County,” Deedee Decker allowed. “It’s been a formidable plan ever since, and other counties in Colorado have borrowed from it.”
The Deckers were among the first to employ a conservation easement, in 1995, to protect their property from development in perpetuity. “There are a bunch of conservation easements now,” Deedee said. “Ouray County is certainly a more interesting place today, in terms of the mix of people, than when we came in 1974. I’ll always think of Ridgway as our home. Peter and I moved here from New York City, a place where, to be quite honest, it’s quite difficult for a single individual to make an impact. In Ouray County, we felt quite quickly that we could help make a difference.”
The Deckers soon began volunteering for numerous arts associations, “the historical association, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag Land Trust, where our easement is,” Deedee said. “We’ve been involved with that association for a long time.” They’re big supporters of 4H: Ever since the Deckers arrived in time for Labor Day nearly half a century ago, they have almost always purchased an animal from the kid who raised it at the Ouray County Fair.
The life of a rancher — and the support of local ranchers — came naturally to Decker, his boyhood friend Ed Barlow said. Growing up, “He sought out the things a young boy could only dream about,” said Barlow. He called Decker “a modern-day swashbuckler. He was a cowboy, an entrepreneur, a military tank commander representing the U.S. government behind enemy lines. He was a daring and romantic adventurer in many ways, and also a hard-working writer who separated himself from all the fun stuff when he was writing. For him, writing was the fun stuff.”
Christopher Decker has placed a photo of his father on his Facebook page, along with an aphorism by the writer (and fellow environmental advocate) Henry David Thoreau.
“Live your life, do your work,” it reads, “then take your hat.”
