Taco del Gnar, the Telluride restaurant at the top of Oak Street known for its alternative vibe as much as its one-of-a-kind tacos, is closing. The owners announced this week that the last day of business is Aug. 28.
Co-owner Joe Ouellette, who opened the original Taco del Gnar restaurant in Ridgway in 2013 with co-owners Curtis and Chas Blanton before expanding into Telluride with a second location five years ago, explained that the lease is up and a decision had to be made. Unfortunately, he added, unsubstantiated stories about why the beloved town taco shop is shutting its doors have already been making the rumor mill rounds.
“There are just so many rumors going around. The reality of it is we just can’t afford it. It has nothing to do with our landlords. They’re incredible people,” Ouellette said. “Our landlords helped us to get where we are, so they deserve all the credit in the world. We’re not being bought out by a big company. They’re not selling the building.”
Running a successful restaurant is never without its challenges, he added, and the price of doing business, including hiring and retaining employees, as well as the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, factored into the decision.
“The pandemic was hard. The pandemic was incredibly hard. We had a focus on keeping it going. The truth is, our lease is up. We had a five-year lease and it got to the point through droughts and through COVID and through the crisis that is the workforce. All these compiling things kind of added to it, yes, but the ultimate factor was the numbers are the numbers. Sometimes you just can’t afford it,” Ouellette said. “We say that humbled. Sure, we can charge $30 for a taco and people would probably buy it, but we wouldn’t be benefitting our community at that point. We’ve prided ourselves on the fact that we’re a grassroots, independent restaurant that put money from our own pockets and had help from very few people in order to get where we are.
“In the market that is Telluride, it’s going up. It’s crescendoing at this point. Things are expensive. Food’s expensive. Life is expensive. That’s a hard market to be in. … It’s just a matter of we did our very best to try to keep the train rolling in Telluride, but we got to a point where we had to make a decision. Compiling factors definitely made the walls crumble down and let us see that. We had to do what we had to do.”
Gnar, as it’s affectionately called, also posted the news to its social media channels, and the community responded with both sadness and support.
“I’m very bummed to lose you in the box canyon. You were my favorite business to support,” David Ziegler said.
“We’re so sad to hear of your closing in Telluride — our favorite spot to frequent due to your delicious food and amazing staff! Holly’s our fave! Wishing you all the best in what’s next,” Emily Crozier said.
A DJ Funknuckle posted, “Bummed. We always hit up Gnar like madmen when in Telluride. Thanks for the kick ass tacos!”
Gnar’s tagline is “a high scale of coolness, radicalness, and nonconformity,” and that couldn’t be more accurate. Anyone who’s visited there understands that. Sometimes Wu-Tang Clan was blaring, or maybe it was Metallica one day. Whatever the employees were feeling was the soundtrack, Ouellette said, which is what really makes Gnar such a quirky, cool haunt.
“They were Taco del Gnar. Joe Ouellette is not Taco del Gnar. It’s the ambiance,” he added. “From the moment you walk in that door, it’s whatever song they wanted to play at the moment. Whatever T-shirt they wanted to wear. They are Taco del Gnar. Tacos were a second to the ambiance and how they breathed life into that building.”
Ouellette also thanked the community and everyone who has supported Gnar over the years.
“We couldn’t do it without them. I am forever indebted to every single person who ordered a Drippy Mitch or a margarita or whatever it may have been. I am forever indebted to the community, and most importantly, to the staff,” he said, adding, “We want to just continue to feed our community as much as we can. … My biggest goal is to end our five years in this community with grace. That’s all I want.”
Being a Telluride High School alumnus himself, Ouellette always felt honored to be able to own a restaurant in a town where he grew up working in the industry.
“It was a huge accomplishment to have worked in those restaurants for years to actually being on the other end of it,” he said.
The Ridgway location, which is the flagship restaurant, will remain open, as Ouellette and company look to carry on the Gnar name and make that restaurant the best it can possibly be.
“That’s the goal. That store in Telluride was fantastic and meant the world to us. Now, Ridgway will be my sole focus, unfortunately. This is all with a very heavy heart, but I’m going to do my best to just keep Taco del Gnar alive as much as I can. I think that will fall on Ridgway performing excellently,” Ouellette said.
