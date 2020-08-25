In its nearly 130 years of life, the Telluride Depot on the south end of Townsend Street has been a place of hopeful arrivals. When the Rio Grande Southern Railroad reached the booming mining town of Telluride in 1891, people from all walks of life stepped into the Depot hopeful in seeking prosperity, a new life, adventure. Over a century later, people from all walks of life — cosmopolitan tourists, ski bums, immigrants, schoolchildren — arrived at the Depot with that same hope and excitement: for learning a new skill, finding community, pursuing a dream, creating something beautiful.
For the past 13 years, the Telluride Depot, with its historic charm and trademark railway station architecture, has been home to the Ah Haa School for the Arts, Telluride’s beloved institution for artistic creativity. Last week, the art school moved out of the building, making way for the Telluride Regional Medical Center to expand temporarily to the Depot in a partnership with Telluride Science Research Center.
While the art school awaits the completion of its new home in downtown Telluride, into which it plans to move next spring, it will move operations into the Stone Building on Willow Street, home to the American Academy of Bookbinding. Ah Haa staff, teachers and students expressed both a deep fondness for the many good years at the Depot, as well as excitement for the future in a school tailor-made for artistic pursuits.
“We are really going to miss the Depot and being right on the river,” executive director Judy Kohin reflected. “The building is like a comforting friend; just being in the space feels warm and welcoming. People who came from out of town, to attend classes or just to visit the old train depot, all loved making art there or just walking around the space.”
But, she said, “The new space will elevate all that we do, and being in the center of town will bring more people to our programs. We are thrilled for our new space and expect our offerings to diversify and grow, allowing us to better serve our community.”
While the historic train depot was unsurpassed in eclectic charm, certainly an appealing element for many artists, the school expanded rapidly in its offerings over the years. With everything from cooking classes to theater arts, the spaces were constantly being transformed by staff with an almost fairy godmother-like efficiency.
“One main benefit of the new building is that we will have purpose-built spaces for the first time, and the overworked staff can use their energies more creatively than restaging classrooms,” noted Robert Weatherford, a longtime painting instructor and board member.
Adult curriculum manager and gallery coordinator Kris Kwasniewski remembered how the school’s staff was continually challenged to think creatively to meet the needs of various art classes in the “quirky” building. The staff would run extension cords throughout the building to avoid blowing fuses, and shuffle tarps to and fro around the rooms to create the perfect natural light for painting classes.
While Kwasniewski is looking forward to the new school, she added, “I think it’s so important that we carry the character of the Depot with us into that new blank canvas. I will genuinely miss the back deck space, watching the KOTO duck race speed by on the river with a gaggle of very excited kiddos, and the slow but steady influx of train aficionados who stop in to marvel at what once was. The Depot played host to so many weddings, so many memorial services, so many graduation parties and community events. The building is rooted in Telluride history in deeply meaningful ways.”
The funky, historical building mixed with the colorful warmth of the art school combined to create unforgettable memories for the countless individuals who walked through its doors. Tara Carter, a ceramics instructor, recalled the immediate impact the space had on her when she first arrived in Telluride.
“The first day I walked into the Depot to assist a kids’ class is one of my all-time favorite memories,” she said. “I was immediately comforted by the light and architecture of the Depot's entryway and the warm welcome by Kathleen Cole. I saw studios that were clearly loved and bursting at the seams with creativity, a supply room with materials for days, and students of all ages. It just kept getting better and better with every turn, and I felt like I was exactly where I needed to be.”
Summertime at the Depot was especially vibrant at the art school.
“I loved the summer when the Depot was filled with over 50 kids every day, laughing, making art, expanding their imaginations and having a blast,” Kohin said. “Some days, with adult classes occurring simultaneously, we would have over 100 students experiencing the magic of creativity and making something by hand.”
Though it may be the end of the Depot era for the Ah Haa School for the Arts, the buzzing energy of expression, camaraderie and the making of magic will carry on into the new space.
“We get to help so many people of all ages to step up and claim their voice as artists,” Weatherford said. “When people claim their voice to say what they have to say through their medium, it transforms their entire lives. And it is our privilege to support that.”
