DEC. 26
DOUBLE YELLOW: For those of you new to Earth, it means no passing. One driver was apprehended for passing on a double yellow and was appropriately cited.
LIKE A DONNA SUMMER SONG: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on charges of trespassing, second degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and providing false identifying information to authorities.
DEC. 27
SLOW AND STEADY: A deputy stopped a female motorist pulling a train on Keystone Hill during a snowstorm. She was fine and simply being cautious.
DEC. 28
THE BUELLER SQUAD: Runaway juveniles from out of the area were found and returned to their parents.
DEC. 29
DUI: A male motorist was arrested on drunk driving charges.
DEC. 31
DÉJÀ VU: A male motorist was arrested on drunk driving charges.
SPEEDO: A Norwood motorist was cited for speeding.
JAN. 1
GO AWAY AND NEVER COME BACK: But he did. A contract employee with the airport was advised to not return to the property, but was spotted there anyway. Charges pending.
DEPUTY DOULA: A deputy provided an escort to the Telluride med center for a man whose wife was in labor.
HARASSMENT: A man was arrested on several charges after harassing his wife at a local hotel.
DUI: A female was arrested on charges of driving under the influence near Telluride.
DEC. 29
REALLY FAR OUT: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an individual who’d eaten too high a dosage of marijuana edibles.
ESCAPED: Suspects accused of a strongarm robbery and assault could not be located.
DEC. 30
THE NIGHT OF LOUD ARGUMENTS: A pair of verbally dueling pairs agreed to keep it down and/or separate for the night.
THE DOORMAN IS KING: Officers assisted a saloon doorman who’d confiscated a false ID. The belligerent — and underage — subject agreed to leave, otherwise daddy would have to bail him out.
JAN. 1
DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: A disturbance resulted in the arrest of an individual on charges of disorderly and resisting arrest.
ILLIN’: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an ill individual.
IDLE THREAT: A motorist was cited for excessive idling.
CARELESS: A motorist was charged with careless driving after rolling his vehicle on the Spur. The passengers were provided a courtesy ride back to Telluride.
PAPER LIE: A fake ID was confiscated after an underage individual attempted to purchase alcohol with it.
WHEN IT SNOWS: People get stuck and officers help them get unstuck.
JAN. 2
HARASSMENT: Officers took a report of harassment.
STILL SNOWY: Still stuck.
JAN. 3
HONEST ABE: A motorist self-reported he’d accidentally side-swiped a parked vehicle near the post office.
THE HEIGHT OF ANNOYING: An alarm blaring from a rental car could not be turned off, much to the consternation of anyone within earshot.
UNIVERSITY OF OBNOXIOUS: The department fielded numerous noise complaints related to college kids
JAN. 4
LOOSE POODLE: Shoulda had a tight leash.
JAN. 5
AVALANCHE: Following a natural release from Ballard Mountain, it was determined there were no recreationists in the vicinity.
BEYOND 11: Loud music at a bar was turned down when the law showed up.
28 PAINS IN THE NECK: Twenty-eight activations of a residential alarm were determined to be due to a faulty system.
JAN. 6
WARRANT: A subject was arrested for failure to appear.
INDECENT: An individual accused of public indecency was gone on arrival.
INSIDE VOICE: A resident agreed to keep it down.
MEDICAL ASSIST: Officers assisted EMS with a subject lying in the snow.
JAN. 9
KABOOM: Fireworks were launched in town. Someone complained. The launchers were warned.
WAKE UP AND GO BACK TO SLEEP: A subject sleeping the parking garage was asked to move along.
SAFETY BREAK: An intrusion alarm at a pot dispensary proved false. The joint was safe.
JAN. 10
SHOUT IT OUT: Verbally sparring parties agreed to separate for the night.
BUTT DIALS: Numerous 911 calls were reported, none of them actual emergencies.
