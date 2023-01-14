SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DEC. 26

DOUBLE YELLOW: For those of you new to Earth, it means no passing. One driver was apprehended for passing on a double yellow and was appropriately cited.

LIKE A DONNA SUMMER SONG: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on charges of trespassing, second degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and providing false identifying information to authorities.

DEC. 27

SLOW AND STEADY: A deputy stopped a female motorist pulling a train on Keystone Hill during a snowstorm. She was fine and simply being cautious.

DEC. 28

THE BUELLER SQUAD: Runaway juveniles from out of the area were found and returned to their parents.

DEC. 29

DUI: A male motorist was arrested on drunk driving charges.

DEC. 31

DÉJÀ VU: A male motorist was arrested on drunk driving charges.

SPEEDO: A Norwood motorist was cited for speeding.

JAN. 1

GO AWAY AND NEVER COME BACK: But he did. A contract employee with the airport was advised to not return to the property, but was spotted there anyway. Charges pending.

DEPUTY DOULA: A deputy provided an escort to the Telluride med center for a man whose wife was in labor.

HARASSMENT: A man was arrested on several charges after harassing his wife at a local hotel.

DUI: A female was arrested on charges of driving under the influence near Telluride.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

DEC. 29

REALLY FAR OUT: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an individual who’d eaten too high a dosage of marijuana edibles.

ESCAPED: Suspects accused of a strongarm robbery and assault could not be located.

DEC. 30

THE NIGHT OF LOUD ARGUMENTS: A pair of verbally dueling pairs agreed to keep it down and/or separate for the night.

THE DOORMAN IS KING: Officers assisted a saloon doorman who’d confiscated a false ID. The belligerent — and underage — subject agreed to leave, otherwise daddy would have to bail him out.

JAN. 1

DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: A disturbance resulted in the arrest of an individual on charges of disorderly and resisting arrest.

ILLIN’: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an ill individual.

IDLE THREAT: A motorist was cited for excessive idling.

CARELESS: A motorist was charged with careless driving after rolling his vehicle on the Spur. The passengers were provided a courtesy ride back to Telluride.

PAPER LIE: A fake ID was confiscated after an underage individual attempted to purchase alcohol with it.

WHEN IT SNOWS: People get stuck and officers help them get unstuck.

JAN. 2

HARASSMENT: Officers took a report of harassment.

STILL SNOWY: Still stuck.

JAN. 3

HONEST ABE: A motorist self-reported he’d accidentally side-swiped a parked vehicle near the post office.

THE HEIGHT OF ANNOYING: An alarm blaring from a rental car could not be turned off, much to the consternation of anyone within earshot.

UNIVERSITY OF OBNOXIOUS: The department fielded numerous noise complaints related to college kids

JAN. 4

LOOSE POODLE: Shoulda had a tight leash.

JAN. 5

AVALANCHE: Following a natural release from Ballard Mountain, it was determined there were no recreationists in the vicinity.

BEYOND 11: Loud music at a bar was turned down when the law showed up.

28 PAINS IN THE NECK: Twenty-eight activations of a residential alarm were determined to be due to a faulty system.

JAN. 6

WARRANT: A subject was arrested for failure to appear.

INDECENT: An individual accused of public indecency was gone on arrival.

INSIDE VOICE: A resident agreed to keep it down.

MEDICAL ASSIST: Officers assisted EMS with a subject lying in the snow.

JAN. 9

KABOOM: Fireworks were launched in town. Someone complained. The launchers were warned.

WAKE UP AND GO BACK TO SLEEP: A subject sleeping the parking garage was asked to move along.

SAFETY BREAK: An intrusion alarm at a pot dispensary proved false. The joint was safe.

JAN. 10

SHOUT IT OUT: Verbally sparring parties agreed to separate for the night.

BUTT DIALS: Numerous 911 calls were reported, none of them actual emergencies.