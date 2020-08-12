Many people are attracted to the Telluride area for the same reasons. Whether it’s the outdoor opportunities or laidback vibe, the Telluride lifestyle is attractive, but it’s more than enjoying a hike up Bear Creek or a cold one at Town Park during summer festival season.
The ongoing “Live Like a Local” educational outreach aims to teach people about best practices and local laws that are shaped by the way of life here.
The initiative is a collaboration that includes the Telluride Ecology Commission, Mountain Village Green Team, EcoAction Partners and Telluride Tourism Board, among others. The “evolving initiative,” as Telluride Ecology Commissioner member Madeline Allen puts it, covers everything from conservation, reducing waste, recycling, wildlife and best dog practices. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, town has been busy this summer, even without the usual slate of festivals, as its adapted to the situation, and knowing how to “live like a local” is important information for anyone coming to town, Allen said.
“Personally, my hope is that this can be a way for us to engage with our many new visitors and share with them how they can help our Telluride region continue to have the qualities we all love while they are here,” she explained. “This feels more necessary now, because of the large increase in numbers of people visiting Telluride and our surrounding wilderness areas, and because it seems many may not be familiar with how to be in wild places.”
For example, doggie doo doo is an ongoing issue in the Town of Telluride, particularly on the river trail that runs along the scenic San Miguel River. Rarely does anyone like to see a fresh pile of bile while they’re enjoying such sights, so it’s best to pick up after your pup and properly dispose the waste. That’s living like a local. If not, dog owners run the risk of getting fined.
Again, seeing a bear around town, particularly rummaging through a trash can, might seem like the perfect opportunity to capture a pic or video for social media to show how cool and wild it is here, especially if it’s a close encounter, but not properly securing garbage bins is not trending and is a punishable offense. Oh, and don’t ever feed bears, or any other wildlife, like ever.
“Telluride is incredibly lucky to share space with variety of wildlife. However, while we live close to wildlife, we never feed them. This keeps them from associating humans with food, maintaining healthy boundaries that keep both them and us safe,” according to previous messaging regarding the initiative. “When black bears are in and around town their favorite activity is knocking over trash cans to see which are full of food and not locked. Please, remember to lock all clips on the lid of outdoor trash cans every night.”
Allen said there’s been more waste left out on the trails as well this year, which shows the need to educate about best Leave No Trace practices.
“On the trails, we are all seeing many more people, and so much more litter than I’ve seen since I first moved here in 1992, including toilet paper, which leads me to believe people may not know to pack out their used toilet paper, along with everything else they packed in,” she said.
Karen Guglielmone, Telluride’s environmental & engineering division manager, said the particulars of the outreach, as well as the laws, reflect the values of the area.
“This is why everyone loves Telluride. This is why you’re coming here. If you want to come here and enjoy things be part of the community. Feel like a local. Feel like somebody who cares,” she said. “These are all just quirks of our region. They reflect actual laws that we have on the books that people may not be aware of.”
Allen shared a similar sentiment.
“I believe most who have been drawn to Telluride share a love for these San Juan Mountains, this San Miguel River, these forests, the wildlife and the community that makes Telluride so unique,” she said. “I hope we can find ways to work together to help sustain what we love.”
