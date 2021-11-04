Google “mountain lion video hiker” and be prepared to be frightened.
Not by the lion itself, but by the sheer volume of references you’ll find to a single video between a Utah man and a lioness he encountered last fall while he was out for a hike.
Google reports there are “about 9.1” million “results” for the six-minute film. Spoiler alert: Cougars are faster than people, and the female in this one — a mother, it turned out, who was surprised by the hiker, and was defending cubs — could have easily attacked the fellow who slowly, determinedly filmed her while backing away.
The cat displayed both bravery and (it has to be said) forbearance in defense of its young: it hissed and growled and never touched the interloper.
“We all saw that video,” said Ouray District Wildlife Manager Kelly Crane. “That lion was mad because she had cubs.” And the videographer “was not expediting his exit. If I surprised a lion, I would be walking away” much more quickly, “getting out of there.”
It’s worth remembering at a time when, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials warn, lion sightings are on the rise: there have been 107 sightings so far this year in southwest Colorado. The number of sightings has “already surpassed the total of 72” reported for all of 2020 (the next highest number of sightings this year has been in Boulder County, where 67 lions have been spotted).
“Still, of all the sightings reported to CPW’s Durango office this year,” a news release notes, “only five have been for lions displaying aggressive behavior.”
Crane’s opinion is that more lions are being sighted because more humans are out there in their territory.
“People see more lions because there are more people” to see them, Crane said simply.
From a cat’s — or, indeed, any wildlife’s perspective — “There’s no break from people in the woods.” And, on the flip side, “When you’re in the woods, you may see lions.”
What’s more, you may spot them year-round, and you don’t have to be standing in a thicket of trees to see them. Right now, some mountain lions are moving down in elevation, following the mule deer’s migration to warmer winter climes. Others reside close to town year-round — they’ve been spotted outside the Ridgway Elementary School grounds — because deer (and other food sources) are available.
Lions are more easily seen around towns for another reason.
“We’re getting more calls now when someone picks up a lion on their doorbell camera,” assistant wildlife manager Steve McClung has said. The technology “has led to people seeing a lot more lions and bears that have always been around our area, they just weren’t being seen as much.”
If you do spot a mountain lion — more likely at dawn or dusk, but possible any time of day — “Stay upright, facing it, and back away,” Crane advised. “Don’t turn and run away. Do the same thing if you spot a black bear.”
Which is also possible: “People are still seeing bears,” Crane noted. “There are a few still out there. Bear hunting goes through the fourth rifle season, which ends the Sunday after Thanksgiving.”
Indeed, given that hunting season continues for the next few weeks, your biggest risk right now may not be spotting a shy, secretive mountain lion but being mistakenly spotted yourself. It’s a good idea to don bright colors, just like hunters themselves do, when heading into the backcountry these days. CPW has produced a series of informational videos on YouTube that address mountain lion’s biology and history in this state, their habitat and human expansion, and the Western Slope Mountain Lion Study. By far the lengthiest is Episode 4: “What to do if you encounter a mountain lion.”
